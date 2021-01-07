Frillish is a ghost/water type Pokemon that is a reward in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO is adding Frillish, which can come in blue or pink, for players who reach a high rank in the Battle League. This is the first time Frillish has appeared in the game.

The second half of #GOBattle League Season 6 begins soon!



Learn more details about the remainder of the season, including end-of-season rewards. https://t.co/3ZhtkLLwiu pic.twitter.com/vnlla4hi76 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 5, 2021

The Battle League season is about halfway through. Recently, changes to the format and rules were made, and it has Pokemon GO fans excited for what's to come.

How to get Frillish in Pokemon GO

Participating in the Pokemon GO Battle League is easy. Winning in the Pokemon GO Battle League is the hard part. Click on the Poke Ball on the bottom of the screen, then select battle.

Choose the basic or premium battle, select a league, and then put together the three Pokemon team. Each battle won at the end of a set of five will increase the trainer's rank.

Advertisement

Keep battling until rank 20 to unlock Frillish. Pokemon GO has revealed that a guaranteed encounter with a Frillish will occur when a trainer reaches that 20th rank.

Beware if rank 20 has already been reached. Some trainers report issues that since they have already reached that ranking, the guaranteed encounter may not happen.

I got a reply from the Support. lol



As you reached rank 20 before the Frillish released we can't guarantee that you will be able to encounter it by claiming your stacked rewards. — mySebbe (@mySebbe) January 6, 2021

One trainer shared on Twitter that Pokemon GO support indicated that reaching rank 20 before Frillish was released nullified any guarantee. That is quite unfortunate, and ideally, it is fixed that no matter when the rank was achieved, the Frillish will appear.

Pokemon GO has confirmed that Frillish may appear as an encounter at ranks higher than 20, as well. So, there is a chance for those who reached rank 20 prior, but it does not appear guaranteed again.

According to the Pokemon GO blog, the current Pokemon GO Battle League season will last until March 1, 2021. This could change at any moment, so get to rank 20 and encounter that Frillish as soon as possible.