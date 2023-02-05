How to get Full Arsenal trophy in Dead Space remake

The Full Arsenal trophy is relatively one of the easier ones in the Dead Space remake, considering how it can be achieved. However, there's a catch since it can take quite some time to complete, and players need clarification on certain parts.

Players must collect all the weapons available in the game to get the trophy. A total of seven guns can be found across different chapters. Some of them are easy to find, while others can be tricky.

The following guide will allow players to streamline the process and get all the weapons as quickly as possible. Let's find out how Dead Space remake players can complete the trophy and add one more achievement to the completed list.

Dead Space remake Full Arsenal trophy can be acquired after going through chapters to find weapons

The weapons are to be found across different chapters in the Dead Space remake. In addition, the Full Arsenal trophy will be unlocked after getting to the final one and will be added to the list of bronze achievements.

Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter is available in the first chapter and is easy to find. It's an essential requisite for players to proceed to the following levels and will be handed out directly to the players.

Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle can be found at the beginning of Chapter 2 in the Dead Space remake. On the fourth floor, a tram station goes out to medical, and the Pulse Rifle is on one of the dead bodies.

Ripper

Chapter 3 helps in the Full Arsenal trophy by handing over the Ripper, one of the more exciting weapons in the game. It is on the fourth floor, where the Machine Shop is located in engineering. The weapon will be seen directly from the location.

Flamethrower

In Chapter 3, players can also obtain the Flamethrower in Engineering. On the fifth-floor wall, you will see a body encased with corruption, and there's a poster of the weapon beside it.

Contact Beam

To get this weapon, Dead Space remake players must proceed to Chapter 4. On the Bridge, find the Records Office location. There will be a body, and the weapon is beside it.

Line Gun

To find the Line Gun, players must journey to Chapter 5 and proceed to the Emergency Equipment Storage. It can be located on the fourth floor, and the weapon is in a side room.

Force Gun

The final piece for the puzzle to complete the Full Arsenal trophy can be done by obtaining the Force Gun. This weapon is in the West Seeding Room A, where Hydroponics is located. It will lie next to a body, but Dead Space remake players require level 2 security clearance for access.

It's worth noting that the Contact Beam, Line Gun, and Force Gun are situated in side rooms so players can miss them. The rest fall along the main path and can be found much more quickly. Once the Force Gun is acquired, players will have the Full Arsenal trophy.

Poll : 0 votes