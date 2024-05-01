How to get the Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games recently introduced a new Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile, along with many exclusive items in the title's Double Lucky Treasure spin crate, which will be available until May 20, 2024. These exclusives include mythic and legendary items that are among the rarest in-game articles and, hence, make for excellent collectibles, given you're willing to spend your PUBG Mobile UC.

Since UC (Unknown Cash) is the most precious in-game currency and requires real money to be collected, many players miss out on exclusives obtained via the same. This article explains how to get Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile via UC for free.

Grab Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile

The new Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile is offered in the Double Lucky Treasure spin crate, which also offers the legendary Gallant Jocky set, helmet skin, backpack skin, headcover, and Stunned Grenade skin, Pretty and Pink set, and its headcover.

In low-end items, it has a Premium crate coupon, Silver crate coupon, regular crate coupon, Paint, and Gempieces.

Acquiring these items will require you to perform crate openings, which costs UC. These openings work like a spin, in which each draw costs a certain amount of UC and randomly selects a crate's item as your reward.

A new lucky spin crate is here (Image via Tencent Games)

Unlike its other Luck Spin crate, Tencent Games took a different approach in the Double Lucky Treasure spin crate, dividing the crate's items into two sub-crates: a small Lucky Spin, which includes the abovementioned low-end items and the large Lucky Spin, which has the exclusives.

Upon making a draw, you will get a guaranteed reward from the small Lucky Spin, which will be removed from the prize pool once obtained. Note that rewards in the small Lucky Spin consist of an Energy Battery, and when acquired, it activates the large Lucky Spin and randomly selects an exclusive from it as your reward.

Like the small Lucky Spin, this acquired exclusive is also removed from the large Lucky Spin. Moreover, once the large Lucky Spin crate is triggered, the small Lucky Spin crate is reset, bringing back the removed items to restart the entire procedure.

A single draw in the Double Lucky Treasure spin crate costs 10 UC. This prize progressively increases as you perform more draws.

How to get free UC to obtain Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

The Google Play Store is among the most reliable medium to get freebies in PUBG Mobile. Its in-app token, Play Points, which can be accumulated by finishing in-app designated tasks, are used to redeem an item from any title or can be cashed out.

You can use the Google Play Store and collect these Play Points by finishing assigned tasks. After crossing a certain threshold, cash them out or redeem them with PUBG Mobile UC to obtain Gallant Jocky Mini14 skin in PUBG Mobile or other items offered in the Double Lucky Treasure spin crate.

