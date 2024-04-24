How to get the new Luminous Muse set in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has released a new Luminous Muse set in PUBG Mobile's fresh Lucky Spin crate. Available from April 24, 2024, to May 23, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+0), this new crate is named Shades of Fantasy and offers various ultimate, legendary, and mythic items. For those unaware, these items are among the rarest exclusives in the title and make for excellent collectibles if you can afford to spend PUBG Mobile UC.

Obtaining the exclusives offered in the new crate costs UC, the title's high-end currency gathered only via real money. This article discusses how to get Luminous Muse Set in PUBG Mobile via UC or for free.

Here's how to get the Luminous Muse set in PUBG Mobile

The new Shades of Fantasy Lucky Spin crate offers the new ultimate Luminous Muse set and the legendary Luminous Muse M762 skin. In mythic items, it features a Luminous Muse glider, backpack, and emote. Besides, it has low-end items, such as Development Materials, Luminous Muse lobby theme, and in-crate Gems and gem pieces.

To acquire the mentioned items, you must perform crate openings, which will cost PUBG Mobile UC. These openings function like spins, wherein each draw costs a certain amount of UC, randomly selecting an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones are prized at 60 UC. You can also make 10 draws at once, which is prized at a discounted rate of 540 UC.

If you can't obtain your desired item from your crate openings and exhaust your UC storage, you can also get a guaranteed reward upon crossing a certain number of failed openings.

Also, you can purchase your desired item from the Gem Exchange section via the collected in-crate Gems.

Here are the prizes of the exclusives in terms of in-crate Gems:

Luminous Muse set: 6 Gems

Luminous Muse M762 skin: 3 Gems

Luminous Muse glider skin: 3 Gems

Luminous Muse backpack skin: 2 Gems

Luminous Muse emote: 1 Gems

Development Material: 1 Gem

Luminous Muse lobby theme: 1 Gem

50x Gem pieces: 1 Gem

How to get the Luminous Muse set in PUBG Mobile for free?

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

Google Play Store is among the most reliable platform for getting freebies in any title. Hence, you can turn to this digital store to get Luminous Muse set in PUBG Mobile.

Play Store features in-app tokens called Play Points that can be collected by finishing designated tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review based on your experience on the digital store. These collected tokens can be redeemed directly with your desired item in any title, or you can cash them out.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can engage in BGMI, an India-exclusive and legal variant of PUBG Mobile.

