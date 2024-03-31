How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion

Tencent Games has released a new PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion, a first of its kind, in the new Hola Buddy crate. For those unaware, the developer incorporates virtual pets in the title that you can take to the battlefield. However, this companion doesn't provide any aid but accompanies you throughout the match to add an aesthetic touch to your gameplay.

You can acquire these companions through events or the Hola Buddy crates like the one that is currently live. If you can afford to invest your Unknown Cash (UCs), in an in-game collectible, consider obtaining the PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion. This article discusses how it can done.

Get the new PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion via the Hola Buddy crate

The new Hola Buddy crate went live on March 29, 2024, and will be available till May 12, 2024. It offers the PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion and its mythic Fiery Beast Buddy set. Moreover, players can get the mythic Auric Guardian set and cover, and Auric Guardian backpack and helmet skins. Lastly, the crate offers in-crate tokens and other low-end collectibles.

To acquire these exclusives, you must perform crate openings, which cost UCs. Each opening functions like a spin and requires a certain amount of UCs to yield a crate item as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UCs, whereas the succeeding ones cost 30. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which is prized at a discounted rate of 270 UCs.

If you end up exhausting your UC storage and fail to obtain your desired item, you can also purchase it via the in-crate tokens from the crate's Redeem section.

Here are the prices of the crate exclusives in terms of the in-crate tokens:

Lion Buddy companion: 200 tokens

Fiery Beast Buddy set: 1000 tokens

Auric Guardian set: 550 tokens

Auric Guardian cover: 250 tokens

Auric Guardian backpack: 180 tokens

Auric Guardian helmet: 180 tokens

How to get free UCs to acquire the PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

Google Play Store is among the best and most reliable mediums to acquire freebies in any title, including PUBG Mobile. The digital store also features in-app tokens that can be collected by finishing the tasks it assigns.

These tokens can be cashed out or redeemed with an item in any game/application, such as PUBG Mobile UCs, which can further be used to obtain the PUBG Mobile Lion Buddy companion.

