Developer Behaviour Interactive continues to churn out content to their loyal fans still playing Dead by Daylight. Recently, a fun and rewarding event, the Twisted Masquerade, has gamers collecting 12 cosmetic masks (for free) in celebration of various killers and survivors that have come out over the years.

Despite being a horror game, there is an element of competitiveness. Whenever players join Trials and stick around until the end of the match, they have the potential to receive Emblems.

Emblems in Dead by Daylight come in eight versions, each with four different tiers; four for Survivors and four for Killers. While in Trials, whether as a Survivor or Killer, performing specific tasks will earn players points. These then count towards Emblems at the end of the game.

Gatekeeper Emblems are one of the four Emblems gamers can obtain by only playing as a Killer. There’s a lot to parse through, so here’s how to get Gatekeeper Emblems in Dead by Daylight and what they’re used for.

Earn Gatekeeper Emblems in Dead by Daylight by playing a Killer in Trials

To get Gatekeeper Emblems as a Killer, players must earn points. In the case of Gatekeeper, it relies almost entirely on the progress of Survivors attempting generator repairs in the first nine minutes of the Trial. The longer they stay inoperable, the more points Killers earn towards their Gatekeeper Emblem.

For 1 generator kept inactive : 1 point per minute

: 1 point per minute For 2 generators kept inactive : 2 points per minute

: 2 points per minute For 3 generators kept inactive : 3 points per minute

: 3 points per minute For 4 generators kept inactive : 4 points per minute

: 4 points per minute For 5 generators kept inactive : 5 points per minute

: 5 points per minute If Killers kept the Exit Gates closed : 10 points (Trial must end)

: 10 points (Trial must end) For every generator that goes unrepaired: Up to 45 points (there is a limit at 9 minutes)

Considering the methods Killers must perform to earn points, they do not have much of an option other than getting really good at preventing generator repairs. For players to escape, at least four generators need to be repaired, so Killers will earn a few points if they lose the Trial.

Of course, some killers will be better at this than others. The Dredge, for example, is incredibly mobile due to its teleportation ability. By keeping the Survivors separated and distracted, it won't be as easy to even get one or two generators repaired. Even splitting Survivors into two groups is an effective strategy.

When the Trial is over, the game tallies how many points were earned. In doing so, players will earn one of four tiers of the Gatekeeper Emblem.

Bronze : Awarded for earning 10 points

: Awarded for earning 10 points Silver : Awarded for earning 15 points

: Awarded for earning 15 points Gold : Awarded for earning 25 points

: Awarded for earning 25 points Iridescent: Awarded for earning 35 points

Earning even a Bronze Gatekeeper Emblem will count towards players' Grade in Dead by Daylight. The higher the tier, the more "pips" Dead by Daylight fans gain towards unlocking the next Grade. To keep Dead by Daylight fair, Killers and Survivors have separate Grades.

