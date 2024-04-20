In Fallout 76, the Gauss Minigun is considered one of the most powerful ballistic weapons. Shooting 2mm Electromagnetic Cartridges which explode on impact, it is one of the better alternatives to some of the heavier weapons in the game. It is the perfect tool during a war, and much of its prowess lies in the amount of damage, its accuracy, and the magazine size.

However, unlocking the weapon is easier said than done, and there are many in the community who are quite confused as to how they can go about getting their hands on it.

Today’s Fallout 76 guide will go over how you can obtain the Gauss Minigun in the game.

A Detailed Guide - How to get the Gauss Minigun in Fallout 76?

Get the plan from Mortimer (Image via Bethesda)

The Gauss Minigun falls under the special category of Energy Guns in Fallout 76. Hence, you will not be able to obtain it by trading. The only way to get the Gauss Minigun is to craft it after you acquire its schematics. Here's what you need to do:

To get the schematics, you need to buy the Gauss Minigun Plan from Mortimer for 750 Gold Bullion .

for . You will find Mortimer in the Crater Core of Toxic Valley. He is a Mister Handy merchant, and you will only be able to purchase stuff from him if you have the “Ally” reputation with the raiders.

Once you have the required allegiance, you will be able to purchase the Gauss Minigun Plan, and then craft it by using the following materials at your Workbench:

x18 Aluminum

x6 Circuitry

x2 Legendary Modules

x15 Screws

x4 Silver

x6 Springs

x15 Steel

Gauss Minigun stats (image via Bethesda)

Apart from making the weapon yourself, there is another way of obtaining the Gauss Minigun in Fallout 4. Once you have the plan, the game will automatically provide you with the weapon after completing some missions and objectives. There is a bit of RNG that will be involved in this process, so if you are willing to wait it out, then just keep completing more missions.