How to get more gems in Clash Royale

Gems are a valuable resource in Clash Royale that players can use to buy different in-game items, engage in special events, and unlock chests faster. Gem acquisition is essential for swift advancement and the acquisition of uncommon rewards in the game.

Gems can be earned through other in-game activities, but knowing the best strategies for gathering them is essential. The three primary methods for obtaining additional gems in Clash Royale will be covered in this article, allowing players to level up their gameplay and obtain priceless in-game stuff.

Strategies for increasing your Clash Royale gem haul

Open chests

One of the simplest ways to get gems in Clash Royale is to open chests. This is still a reliable technique to get resources, even if fewer gems are extracted from chests in this manner.

A chest can be obtained by performing several in-game tasks, such as finishing missions, taking on challenges, and emerging victorious in combat. In addition to cards and gold, some types of chests — like Crown Chests and Clan Chests — may also contain gems.

Players can use gems to unlock chests faster, potentially earning extra gems as a reward. As a result, routinely opening chests acquired through gameplay and occasionally using gems to unlock chests faster can augment your collection in the long run.

Participate in special events and challenges

Developers routinely conduct special events and challenges in Clash Royale that allow players to earn gems as rewards. These events could include limited-time challenges, competitions, or specific game modes with distinct rules and objectives. While certain events may demand an entry fee in gems to join, they frequently provide bigger rewards upon completion.

Participating in these events and doing so successfully can get you more gems, as well as other valuable prizes like cards, chests, and gold in Clash Royale. Keep an eye on the game's event schedule and take advantage of any opportunities to increase your gem earnings.

Climb the trophy road and league rewards

As you move through this game's ladder system and up the Trophy Road, you'll receive various goodies, including gems, at particular trophy milestones. Participating in Clan Wars and progressing through the Clan War system can also result in gem prizes.

The higher your clan's performance in Clan Wars, the better the rewards, which may include gems and other precious resources. To climb the trophy ladder and reap the rewards, focus on improving your talents, creating great decks, and constantly performing well in battle.

