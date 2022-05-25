How to get Ghost Yarn in V Rising

Ghost Yarn is one of several vital materials that players will need to collect in order to reign supreme in V Rising.

The newest vampire-centric survival RPG takes collecting resources and materials to the next level. It isn't just important to craft gear or weapons, but it is essential in keeping a player's castle in tip-top shape.

One of the rarest resources players will come across is Ghost Yarn. With only a couple of locations to obtain this item, players need to ready themselves to take on the challenges of the Ancient Villages.

Where to obtain Ghost Yarn in V Rising

The Cursed Forest is where players can find Ghost Yarn in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

There are two locations named Ancient Village in V Rising and this is where Ghost Yarn can be found. Both of these locations are in the Cursed Forest area of the world, with one being found to the east of the POI and the other to the west.

They provide a reliable source of Ghost Yarn, but a lot of work needs to be put in to gather an abundance in the Ancient Villages. They are packed with chests and enemies that may or may not drop Ghost Yarn.

Here's how to make the most of Ghost Yarn farming between the two Ancient Village locations:

Travel to the Cursed Forest region at the north of the map.

Travel back and forth between both Ancient Villages while waiting for chest or enemies to replenish.

Open every single chest or crate and defeat every enemy found within or around the Ancient Village areas.

They all have a chance of dropping Ghost Yarn, when looted or eliminated.

The chance for Ghost Yarn to drop isn't extremely high, but if a player focuses on raiding the Ancient Villages for a decent amount of time, a good amount of Ghost Yarn should be gathered.

Note that players can also craft Ghost Yarn, but need to defeat a mighty boss to acquire the crafting recipe. It is recommended that the boss is battled with some friends rather than solo.

How to craft Ghost Yarn

Ungora can be tracked via the Blood Altar in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The crafting recipe for Ghost Yarn is unlocked after defeating a level 60 V Blood boss. The boss sits between the Ancient Villages and is known as Ungora the Spider Queen.

Here's how to defeat her and get the crafting recipe for Ghost Yarn:

Find Ungora the Spider Queen near the Ancient Villages while traveling with allies

Watch for her poisonous claw attacks and time counter attacks appropriately

Melee attacks work well in between her strikes to take her health down

Watch for the smaller spiders that she can spawn and defeat them quickly to avoid being overwhelmed

Look for the green circles and stay out of them, as they are projectiles that deal massive damage when they land

Repeat the dodging and attacking strategy to defeat Ungora and receive the Ghost Yarn crafting recipe

Once the recipe is obtained, players can head to their castle to begin crafting if they have the ingredients. A total of 4 Cotton Yarn and 8 Ghost Shrooms, which can be picked up in the Cursed Forest, are needed to make one Ghost Yarn.

Edited by Atul S