How to get glass in V Rising

In V Rising, there are various crafting stations, furniture, and architecture that players are allowed to use to construct their castle. More of these can be unlocked over time, typically through defeating V Blood-carrying bosses or out in the quazi open-world. It is a solid way of creating natural progression in the game; if players wish to get stronger, they have to engage with the world.

It is also part of the fun. Fresh vampires will soon realize that many of the materials they gather can be reproduced when one material no longer serves its function. Very few materials serve fewer than two or three functions.

One material in V Rising that has only a handful of functions, yet is still undoubtedly important is Glass. In games such as Minecraft, Glass is very easy to craft and the materials are readily available, and V Rising is very similar to it in that aspect.

However, as mentioned before, there is a natural progression in the game that comes about from playing it, and Glass is one of those materials that isn’t available until much later in the game. This article will cover the blueprint for Glass in V Rising, what raw materials are required to craft it, and what use it has.

V Rising: how to get Glass and what is required to craft it

There is a surprising number of prerequisites that need to be completed before players can start crafting Glass in V Rising. For starters, there is a boss to kill, raw materials to collect, and levels to gain. To do so, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 1 : Craft a Furnace. This is done during the tutorial missions.

: Craft a Furnace. This is done during the tutorial missions. Step 2 : Craft a Blood Altar. This is also done during the tutorial missions.

: Craft a Blood Altar. This is also done during the tutorial missions. Step 3: Target Christina the Sun Priestess using the Blood Altar. She is level 44.

This is where players will face the first big hurdle. In order to learn the blueprint for crafting Glass, players have to defeat Christina the Sun Priestess. She’s a level 44 V Blood-carrying boss, which means players will have to increase their gear score until she can be tracked using the Blood Altar; otherwise, finding her is going to be difficult. Hence, players need to make sure to reach that gear score before challenging her.

After defeating the Sun Priestess, players will automatically learn how to craft Glass, along with Empty Glass Bottles, Holy Resistance Potions, Blood Rose Potion, and the Purgatory ability. Before that can be done, gathering the raw materials necessary for crafting Glass is required. To do so, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 4 : Locate and mine Quartz nodes.

: Locate and mine Quartz nodes. Step 5: Smelt Quartz in a Furnace to craft Glass.

Quartz is found quite frequently in Dunley Farmlands, especially within the Mosswick and Dawnbreak Villages. They’re similar in size to Stone nodes, but are cloudy-white in color and semi-translucent. Glass itself will also likely be picked up if players venture into the villages for Quartz. The enemies inside sometimes drop Glass.

With a sizable stockpile of Glass in V Rising, players can craft essential items like:

Empty Glass Bottles

Windows

Jewelcrafting Table

The Jewelcrafting Table is especially helpful considering it is where players can craft high-level jewelry. Scourgestones, for example, are the prerequisite for higher level necklace upgrades and require a few units of Glass in order to be crafted in V Rising.

