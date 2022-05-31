How to get Wool Thread in V Rising

V Rising features the best crafting and survival genre elements with the tropes of a classic monster. As the game's vampiric protagonist, players will have to seek out new crafting materials to make the tools for their survival.

Wool Thread is an upgraded version of the Coarse Thread that players will be picking up in the game's earliest moments. Players will have to pick up a ton of the stuff to make all of the gear they'll need in the late game. Luckily, there are a few good ways to get Wool Thread.

Getting Wool Thread in V Rising

V Rising demands that its players seek out the countless things they'll need to survive and thrive. Wool Thread doesn't sound like much, but it's an essential item in the second half of the game, and players will need to farm it.

Players must seek out Wool Thread where it lies on the ground. Dunley Farmland is the best location to farm this resource, just wander the farms and pick it up off the ground.

Many human encampments hoard a fair amount of Wool Thread, and seizing it from them is a sure way to stock up. Just raid every camp, village, farm, and bandit outpost in the area. Slaughter whoever gets in the track and picks up the Wool Thread from their corpses.

Chests hidden throughout Dunley Farmlands hold a fair amount of Wool Thread, and townspeople often guard them. The guards and other threats will drop the stuff. Then the chest will likely contain even more.

Finding Wool Thread is easy enough, but players will eventually gain the ability to craft the resource for themselves. Unfortunately, players must get the crafting recipe first, which will require slaying the boss while holding onto it.

Meredith, The Bright Archer, is a level 52 boss who hides out in the Haunted Iron Mine area of Dunley Farmlands. She's a tough warrior who travels with a pair of minions, and her long-range kit can be deadly.

Meredith is one of the only long-range bosses in the game, capable of raining arrows that could kill the player instantly. Destroy her minions right away and frequently dodge to avoid her excellent aim.

After killing and draining Meredith, players will have access to the crafting recipe for Wool Thread. The recipe will require twelve Fire Bloom and eight Coarse Threads. Players can then make the resource for themselves.

Using Wool Thread in V Rising

V Rising players will need Wool Thread for various clothing and armor projects. Even building the loom to use more thread will require four units of Wool Thread.

The upgrading cloth will require Wool Thread, as will repairing a variety of important items. The Imperial Thread or the Hollowfang Vestment will need Wool Thread to repair or improve.

Armor like the Hallowfang Battlegear will also require many units of Wool Thread. The resource is important to keep around in case of armor or clothing damage.

V Rising features tons of important and useful resources to be found. Wool Thread can be farmed from mobs and hand-crafted for future use.

