How to get the Glutton trait in Remnant 2?

The Glutton Trait has returned to Remnant 2 from the first game of the series, and you'll be able to obtain it on your adventure. This trait can be unlocked in a particular mission, and you can do so alone or with your friends. The process could be confusing if you're new to the series. Plenty of things tend to be hidden in the game, asking players to go the extra step to find them, and this particular trait is no different.

Moreover, the actual process of unlocking it might be cumbersome as the game doesn't tell you what to do. Not directly, at least, and even if you did the task as intended, it might not be the best way to get the Glutton Trait.

Let's look at how you can unlock this trait in Remnant 2 and what it offers to the overall gameplay.

Best way to unlock Glutton Trait in Remnant 2

The event that leads to unlocking the Glutton Trait occurs in Losomn, which is incidentally a place of great interest.

Several weapons, like the Dreamcatcher, are situated in this particular location. You'll have to travel to the region using a checkpoint to get the trait in discussion.

You'll come across a mammoth castle as you proceed through the main journey.

You'll find a gigantic food table as you enter the castle and roam around.

The food on this table includes rotting flesh; you might want to avoid it.

You'll be asked to eat the food, and once you do so, you'll enter a ravenous state.

You'll have to fight different enemies that spawn at this location.

When you're in the Ravenous state, you don't heal normally.

The only way to keep healing is by consuming the rotting food, which will be highlighted in red.

To eat, press the interact button, and it will get the job done.

There is another alternate process for getting the Glutton Trait in Remnant 2, which can be done only in co-op.

While playing together, you can also consume your ally (not literally), unlocking the trait for you. Remember that doing so will kill your ally, as eating them is the opposite of a revive.

That's all you need to do to get the Glutton trait for your character. It's a very useful addition since it buffs the speed of your consumables and relic consumption by 3% at level 1. At max levels, the 30% boost is quite handy, especially in tricky situations when you must regularly heal yourself.