Remnant 2 Summoner build guide: Best secondary Archetypes, traits, amulets, and more

Remnant 2 allows players to have their minions on the field with the hidden Summoner Archetype. With endless possibilities through merging two different classes in the game, everyone has the option to come up with the most ridiculous load-outs for every Archetype. Summoner is no exception here, as fighting through the toughest battles with minions can be the driving force for a lot of people.

The following article lists the best secondary Archetype to have with Summoner, alongside accessories, traits, and more. Note that the Summoner is not a starting class, as it is hidden within the game. To summarize, you will need to collect 15 Bloodmoon Essence on a Bloodmoon Yaesha map and head to a Bloodmoon altar to craft a special Grimoire.

Note: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. Archetypes can also be referred to as classes in the game.

What is the best secondary Archetype to have with Summoner in Remnant 2?

A full guide on obtaining the Summoner class in Remnant 2 can be found in this link. Now that you have the Summoner, it is time to explore different vendors on Ward 13 and Overworld to get hold of the other classes. While Remnant 2 is designed to have every Archetype synergize with each other, some stand out more than others.

Summoner with the Engineer (Image via Gunfire Games)

The best secondary Archetypes to equip with the Summoner are as follows:

Engineer: Can summon a turret to fight alongside the existing minion on the field. Turrets can provide firepower from a distance, while Summoner minions can fight at close range.

Handler: Two powerful minions, one being the Summoner's Reaver, and the other being the Handler's dog. Both can deal a lot of damage to enemies at close range, while the latter can also provide support in co-op.

Challenger: Passive perks of Challenger can benefit both Archetypes, giving the Summoner a balance between both offense and defense.

Medic: It's always nice to have a healing option in either a team or solo. Aside from the Summoner's ability to distract incoming fire towards their minions, the Medic active skill can help them get out of tough situations with just a push of a button.

While all the aforementioned Archetypes go well with Summoner, you are free to mix and match with everything to your liking, as there are 10 different Archetypes in Remnant 2.

What are the best accessories to have with the Summoner class in Remnant 2?

Like most Remnant 2 classes, Summoner performs exceptionally well with a few specific amulets and rings. The following accessories are mandatory for Summoners in any situation:

Soul Anchor amulet: Summoning can increase all damage by 20% for 30 seconds.

Soul link ring: Minions can siphon life with attacks that return to the player.

Soul Guard ring: Players gain BULWARK with each minion on the field.

Soul Anchor amulet (Image via Gunfire Games)

Aside from these, you are free to equip anything according to your playstyle and build. However, going a more self-sufficient route is recommended.

Which traits to prioritize for Summoner in Remnant 2?

The standard traits in Remnant 2 should always include Vigor, Endurance, and Expertise. Once you have these maxed out, look for the Blood Bond trait, obtainable from the Root Nexus event in Yaesha. Lastly, the Spirit mod can be invested in, based on the weapon you will be using.

Traits (Image via Gunfire Games)

Note that you can only pick up 65 Traits throughout your journey, with 20 points given to you via leveling up.