How to get the Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail 

The Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail are two of the newest additions to the game, introduced with the latest 3.2 update. The former allows you to obtain one character from a set pool of characters, while the latter will allow you to select one Lightcone of your choice, again from a set number of options.
This article will explore how to obtain the Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail.
Obtaining the Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail
The Golden Companion Spirit and the Light Cone Memory Shards are the new currencies introduced to the game with the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update. Both can be earned via various means and will allow you to purchase either 5-star characters or Light Cones.
The Golden Companion Spirit can be obtained after getting two copies of a 5-star character that you already got an E6 of. When you get one copy, you will receive a Silver Companion Spirit — two of which will give you a Golden One. As of version 3.2 of Honkai Star Rail, you can receive 1x Golden Companion Spirit as part of the Anniversary Rewards.
Light Cone Memory Shards, on the other hand, are not tied to the gacha. Instead of purchasing the premium tiers, the battle pass will give you these items. If you purchase the highest-priced tier of the pass, you can receive up to two pieces of the Lightcone Memory Shards.
How to use the Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail
You can use the Golden Companion Spirit and Light Cone Memory Shard in Honkai Star Rail in the newly added Stellar Convergence Shop. Go to the Store tab by pausing the game, and you will find the new option there. There will be two tabs: Character Redemption, where you can use the Golden Companion Spirit, and Light Cone Redemption, for using the Light Cone Memory Shard.
The following characters can be obtained using the Golden Companion Spirit as of version 3.2 of Honkai Star Rail.
- Ruan Mei
- Luocha
- Himeko
- Clara
- Gepard
- Bronya
- Bailu
- Yanqing
- Welt
While the character redemption only requires 1x Golden Companion Spirit, the Light Cone Redemption will need you to have 4x Memory Shards to buy one item. The following can be obtained as of the ongoing version.
- Past Self in the Mirror
- She already shut her Eyes
- The Unreachable Side
- Echoes of the Coffin
- In the Night
- Night on the Milky Way
- But the Battle isn't over
- Something Irreplaceable
- In the Name of the World
- Sleep like Dead
- Time waits for no one
- Moment of Victory
During the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream, HoYoverse announced that the Stellar Convergence Shop will be updated with new items in the future.
