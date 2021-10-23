How to get the Gravity Suit in Metroid Dread

Samus Aran is able to obtain a plethora of upgrades to her power suit in Metroid Dread, including the Gravity Suit.

The Gravity Suit reduces damage taken from enemy attacks and insulates Samus from extreme cold and lava in Metroid Dread. Samus can also move freely when wearing the suit in water.

Additionally, the Gravity Suit increases the damage of Samus' melee dash in Metroid Dread. To benefit from the suit's effects, you will need to head to the Burenia region of Planet ZDR after obtaining the Space Jump upgrade.

Where to find the Gravity Suit in Metroid Dread

The Gravity Suit location in Metroid Dread. (Image via Nintendo)

Step 1: The Gravity Suit is located in the southern area of the Burenia region in Metroid Dread. Start the hunt for the Gravity Suit by taking the path to the west of Burenia by using the Space Jump ability.

Step 2: Travel to the southeast portion of the map and destroy the Grapple Beam block. The underwater structure will crash onto the bridge and create a path to the Gravity Suit.

Step 3: Move to the bottom left of the chamber near the missile door. Drop down and use Space Jump to get yourself to the missile door itself. Open the missile door and enter the next chamber.

Step 4: Much like some of the other suit upgrade items in Metroid Dread, the Gravity Suit is being held by a Chozo Statue. Aim and shoot at the orb and you will be rewarded with the Gravity Suit.

After the Gravity Suit is acquired, you can use it to help get one of the other important suit upgrades in Metroid Dread. It will assist you greatly in getting your hands on the Screw Attack.

SovereignOfTime @SovereignOfTime #videogames Helloooo gravity suit 😍 Progressing nicely through #MetroidDread . I’ve started to really enjoy the EMMI sections. More than I thought I would #gaymer Helloooo gravity suit 😍 Progressing nicely through #MetroidDread. I’ve started to really enjoy the EMMI sections. More than I thought I would #gaymer #videogames https://t.co/DIYkzVOcd4

Also Read

This is because not only does it allow free movement underwater with walking and running, but it also allows you to Space Jump and Grapple without any hindrances when you are submerged.

The ability to traverse some of the most dangerous environments found on Planet ZDR is invaluable. Make it your mission to add the Gravity Suit to your arsenal as quickly as possible.

Edited by Ashish Yadav