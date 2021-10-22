What's the maximum amount of health you can have in Metroid Dread?

Health is an important aspect of Metroid Dread, as it will keep Samus alive during intense battles.

Metroid Dread kicks off with Samus Aran drained of her powers because of Raven Beak. Your health, also known as energy in the game, starts at a lowly 99 due to her powers lessened.

Throughout Metroid Dread, you can stack much more health onto Samus by finding Energy Tanks. These are extremely common on Planet ZDR and will help you reach the maximum health of 1,299.

How to reach maximum health in Metroid Dread

An Energy Tank in Metroid Dread. (Image via Nintendo)

Every time you find an Energy Tank in Metroid Dread, you receive an extra 99 health. That boost can also be had by finding Energy Parts. Once you collect four, you can assemble them into an Energy Tank.

If you consider every set of four Energy Parts as just one Energy Tank, then you can increase Samus' health in Metroid Dread a total of 12 times for the maximum 1,299 energy.

Finch @FinchoMatic I am really enjoying how little hand-holding Metroid Dread gives you. Some of these challenges to get additional energy are so difficult lol.Run, store your power, morph ball, jump after outside crevice, and somehow get that mega zoom to crash into blocks. I am really enjoying how little hand-holding Metroid Dread gives you. Some of these challenges to get additional energy are so difficult lol.Run, store your power, morph ball, jump after outside crevice, and somehow get that mega zoom to crash into blocks.

You will notice the increase in the form of health bars. By the end of the story, if you have collected all of the Energy Tanks, Samus Aran will have a total of 13 health bars, each worth 99 energy.

Here are all of the regions in Metroid Dread and how many Energy Tanks and Parts you can find there:

Artaria : 1 Energy Tank and 3 Energy Parts

: 1 Energy Tank and 3 Energy Parts Cataris : 1 Energy Tank and 2 Energy Parts

: 1 Energy Tank and 2 Energy Parts Dairon : 1 Energy Tank and 4 Energy Parts

: 1 Energy Tank and 4 Energy Parts Ferenia : 4 Energy Parts

: 4 Energy Parts Burenia : 1 Energy Tank and 3 Energy Parts

: 1 Energy Tank and 3 Energy Parts Ghavoran : 1 Energy Tank and 2 Energy Parts

: 1 Energy Tank and 2 Energy Parts Elun: 1 Energy Tank

Also Read

Be sure to gather them all through your Metroid Dread journey. They are a necessary component to surviving and taking on the evils that plague the setting of Planet ZDR.

You will especially need the maximum of 1,299 energy for when you face the dastardly Raven Beak toward the end of Metroid Dread. Find the Energy Tanks and Parts to withstand more hits.

Edited by Shaheen Banu