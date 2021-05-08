How to get Green Flame Draco M1014 in Free Fire

The Luck Royale is a popular segment in Free Fire where weapon skins and bundles are launched in lucky draws.

The new Evo gun skin for the M1014 Shotgun, called Green Flame Draco, was launched in the game today. The weapon skin is upgradable from level 1 to level 7.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how players can get the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin in Free Fire.

How can players get the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin from Free Fire?

Default Menu Interface

Players can obtain the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin from the Faded Wheel section of Luck Royale (May 8th - June 6th).

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain it:

Step 1: After the default Free Fire loading menu opens, players should tap on the "Luck Royale" section present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Go to the 'Faded Wheel' section

Step 2: They should then click on the Faded Wheel option on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Players can participate in the draw using diamonds. Prizes that have already been acquired will not be repeated. Each subsequent draw will need more diamonds. However, the first spin is free.

Spin the wheel

Step 4: Before drawing, players can remove 2 undesired prizes (except the grand prize) by selecting the two items and pressing confirm at the middle of the wheel.

Step 5: After spinning the wheel, cumulative draws will reach a target, and players will be able to claim their bonus prize.

The M1014 Green Flame Draco skin is guaranteed to players on the 8th spin.

The cost of each cumulative draw or spin is free, 9, 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, 499 diamonds.

Note: Before going for the spins, players must ensure that they have enough diamond top-ups in their account.

Features of the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin

Contains specialized killfeed.

Upgradable from level 1 - level 7.

Increased damage.

Doubled rate of fire.

Decreased reloading speed.

Other rewards

Other than the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin, several other exciting rewards are available in the Faded Wheel. They are:

Flame Draco parachute skin.

Pickup Truck - Flame Draco skin.

Titanium Weapon Loot crate.

Wild Carnival Weapon Loot crate.

