How to get the Guest Star outfit in Infinity Nikki

The Guest Star outfit in Infinity Nikki can be obtained by interacting with a certain NPC in Breezy Meadow. Since this 3-star outfit is free, players can obtain and craft it very easily. The Guest Star outfit falls under the Tops category and has the Sweet and Summer attributes.
Infinity Nikki: How to obtain the 3-star outfit Guest Star
To obtain the Guest Star outfit, you must first get the outfit sketch from an NPC named Kourtin, who you can find in Breezy Meadow. To get to his location, teleport to the Bug Catcher's Cabin in Breezy Meadow and head southwest till you reach the area behind the cabin. Here, you will find the NPC Kourtin, who you must converse with to get the Guest Star outfit sketch.
Keep in mind that Kourtin is only available during the daytime, so you cannot interact with him at night. Change your time using Run, Pear-Pal accordingly to find Kourtin and talk to him.
Once you spot Kourtin, walk up and talk to him. After a short introduction, he will ask you three bug-related questions. Answer all his questions correctly to get the Guest Star outfit sketch. The following are his questions and their correct answers:
Question #1
- Q: What bug likes to perch on thick trees and sing nonstop?
- A: The Chimecada
Question #2
- Q: Which bug, commonly found in ruins and other uninhabited places, spins soft silk into a web?
- A: The Weavespider
Question #3
- Q: Which bug is commonly seen in Breezy Meadow and is good at turning Grasspoms into beautiful Florapoms?
- A: The Blossom Beetle
Once you answer all three questions correctly, Kourtin will give you the Guest Star outfit sketch.
How to craft the Guest Star outfit
After you obtain the outfit sketch, head to the Sketches menu and navigate to the Tops section. Here, you will find the Guest Star top sketch. You will need the following items to craft it:
- 3 Ambird Feather
- 40 Threads of Purity
- 4000 Bling
Once you collect all the items, click the Craft button to craft the Guest Star outfit.
