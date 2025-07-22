How to get the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 for free

The Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 has now been introduced to the title as a freebie for PlayStation users. Exclusively available for free on the PS platform, this skin was previously available and collectible through the in-game store using premium currency. Luckily, if you play this game on PlayStation or have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can now get your hands on it for free.In this article, we will explore how you can get the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 for free. How to unlock the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 for freeAs stated above, the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 is currently being promoted as a freebie for PS users. You can unlock it by subscribing to the PlayStation Plus network. The PS Plus network is a subscription-based model that provides players with the ability to engage in online multiplayer gameplay, get their hands on free games, and receive free cosmetics and in-game items for different titles.Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 17: All Battle Pass skins revealed so farThis time around, one of the most popular rewards is the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in OW2. Since you'll need multiplayer access to play the game anyway, it's a great way to get your hands on this skin for free.Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how you can get your hands on this cosmetic bundle in OW2:Boot up your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.Log in to your account.Go to the PS Store through the main menu.Navigate to the PlayStation Plus menu. From here, choose your desired package: Essential, Extra, or Premium.Proceed to confirm your purchase.Once done, you can go to the store once again and search for 'Overwatch 2'.Click on the title. You will be directed to a menu featuring the base game and collectible DLCs.Here, you will find a tile featuring the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack. Proceed to click on it and redeem it.Once done, you will find this cosmetic bundle ready to equip in your OW2 inventory.Check out: D.Va Mythic skin in Overwatch 2: All variants, price, and how to unlockThat's everything you need to know about unlocking the Gwishin Bastion Bonus Pack in Overwatch 2 for free through the PlayStation Plus promotional offer. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.