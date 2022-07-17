How to get the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

One of the many great things about FromSoftware's newest game, Elden Ring, is the diversity a player can employ when constructing their loadout. Given all the gear players have at their disposal to collect, use, and upgrade, the combinations gamers can use when creating their perfect build is seemingly endless.

Another factor that contributes heavily to the differing playstyles is the different stats players can choose to invest in on their character. With different weapons like swords, axes, bows, and even different types of magic, players can gear their character's stats more appropriately, depending on their weapon of choice.

One of the most popular characters builds in Elden Ring is the build specializing in the Faith stat. Faith is the stat that determines the player's ability to cast types of spells called "incantations." This stat also determines the power of these sorts of spells. There are also weapons that are restricted to the stat.

Finding the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

Many players find this weapon one of the best for a Faith build. This is due to its power scaling with the stat and Dexterity. Along with its powerful on-hit damage, the weapon also comes with a skill many see as one of the best for a melee weapon.

The Halo Scythe comes with the weapon skill, Miquella's Ring of Light. This skill costs mana to use and allows the player to fling a glowing projectile at a target. This skill scales with Faith causes blood loss buildup and negates up to 40% of a target's resistance when hitting a blocking target.

If this weapon sounds like it would fit your Faith build character, you will want to know how to get your hands on it. Unfortunately, there is no place where the player is guaranteed to find one on the ground to collect, nor is there a merchant that sells the weapon. This means that players interested have to grind a specific enemy.

To get a chance at finding Halo Scythe in Elden Ring, players will need to find, fight, and defeat a Lesser Cleanrot Knight wielding it. These enemies can be found in a specific region of Caelid known as the Aeonian Swamp. This is also the same area that hosts the Commander O'Neil boss fight.

To begin Halo Scythe in Elden Ring hunt, players must first travel to the Heart of Aeonia site of grace, located just outside the Commander O'Neil arena. After reaching the site of grace, head directly south of the site towards the giant tree. Entwined with roots, the player will find one of these Cleanrot Knights.

Given how close this enemy is to the site of grace, if the player does not get the Halo Scythe after defeating the Cleanrot Knight for the first time, they can immediately try again. Players pursuing the weapon can repeat this process as often as they need to until they find their desired Halo Scythe.

