Top 5 Dragon Communion Incantations in Elden Ring ranked

Dragon Communion Incantations are some of the most widely used spells in Elden Ring. These Incantations are unique to Elden Ring as players can become literal dragons to obliterate their foes. Dragon Communion Incantations have a lot of lore tied into them as well.

The dragons in Elden Ring were some of the mightiest creatures before the arrival of the gods in the Lands Between. Dragons are mighty and distinct from one another. No two dragons are the same in Elden Ring, and some dragons are also seen as highly intelligent beings.

Players wishing to participate in Dragon Communion must consume dragon hearts at the Dragon Communion Churches. Dragon hearts can be obtained by slaying dragons found in the Lands Between.

The Lands Between is populated with all manner of creatures. From the mightiest of dragons to the smallest of the Demi-Humans, there is a lot to discover in Elden Ring. Players will have to adapt to many different situations, and what better way than to rain dragon fire down on foes.

This list ranks the Dragon Communinion Incantations available in Elden Ring and looks at how viable they can be when taking on the PvE content and using them in some friendly PvP.

5) Greyoll’s Roar

The Dragon Communion Incantations correspond to the Dragons they represent in Elden Ring. Greyoll is the titular dragon of the region east of Caelid, Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow. She is a humongous dragon who has been crippled by the effects of the Scarlet Rot and now lies fused with the earth. She is still very much alive but is in writhing pain.

Players will have to put Greyoll out of her misery to access Greyoll’s Roar at the Communion Altars. The Incantation summons a dragon head that lets out a mighty roar that can stun-lock most foes caught in its sphere of influence.

The Incantation does have a slow wind-up, but the damage output outweighs the negatives. It is an incredibly tough Incant to pull off, but once it clicks, there’s no stopping Greyoll’s thunderous shriek.

4) Agheel’s Flame

Agheel is the first dragon that most players will encounter. This field boss is found just east of the First Step site of Grace. Agheel ambushes the player as they make their way through his lake.

Agheel is a fire-breathing dragon that can be a bit of a challenge for newer players in Elden Ring. Agheel teaches players the fundamentals of dragon-slaying, and this fight is entertaining.

Agheel’s Flame can be purchased from the Dragon Communion Altar for two dragon hearts. Like all named dragon spells, this can be cast while jumping. This lets players avoid ground-based attacks by just floating over them. Agheel’s Flame requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane to use.

Dragon Communion Incantations scale with Arcane rather than Faith, so getting one’s Arcane stat up is key to using these spells.

3) Theodrix’s Magma

Partaking in the ritual of Dragon Communion has its perks but also carries a curse with it. Humans who have eaten a lot of dragon hearts turn into dragons themselves, albeit not the ones they hoped to have become.

The Wyrms that inhabit the Lands Between were all human once. These Wyrms are dangerous foes who wield large curved greatswords that can crush players with enormous weight.

Theodrix’s Magma can be purchased from the Altar after beating Theodrix at the Consecrated Snowfield. Players would need two dragon hearts to purchase this Incantation.

This is an incredibly tough encounter that requires players to stay on their feet at all times. This Wyrm fight is the last one most players will encounter as they search for a way up to the Haligtree.

The Incantation has amazing use when tackling the PvE content of Elden Ring. An initial burst of damage covers the area in front of the caster with Magma. This can be incredibly useful when fighting big foes as it covers a wide area. Theodrix’s Magma cannot be used while jumping. This Incantation requires 21 Faith and 14 Arcane to use.

2) Smarag’s Glintstone Breath

Smarag is a special dragon found in the Lake of Liurnia. He guards the Academy Glintstone Key, which players require to access the Raya Lucaria Academy. Smarag is a Glintstone dragon. Magical properties have taken over his normal dragon physique, and he can breathe magical breath onto his foes. Players will find this boss challenging but not insurmountable.

Players will be awarded a dragon heart to overcome the encounter. They can also purchase Smarag’s Glintstone Breath and use it as their own. Players can use this Incantation while in the air as well. The magical breath can sweep a large area and is a nice switch from regular fire breath attacks.

Smarag’s Glintstone Breath is available for 2 Dragon Hearts and can be used to great effect in PvP. It is easily one of the coolest-looking dragon breaths in the game. It requires 23 Faith and 15 Arcane to use.

1) Borealis’ Mist

The top entry on this list comes from one of the best dragon fights in the game. Players can encounter Borealis at the Freezing Lake in the Snowy Mountaintop of the Giants. This dragon is the storm at the center of the lake, and the fight can be extremely challenging because of the lack of visibility.

Borealis also utilize an ice-blizzard shriek that can send ice shards flying in all directions. This fight is truly iconic and can be incredibly fun to go through the first time around.

Borealis is an ice dragon, and players can purchase his icy breath from the Altar at the Church of Dragon Communion. This spell can be used while jumping and instantly frostbite most foes caught within it. Players have to consume two dragon hearts to purchase the Incantation.

This is one of the highest damaging dragon breaths in Elden Ring. This is incredibly useful in PvP and can work wonders for invaders. They can catch 2 or 3 players with this and successfully eliminate the numbers to even the odds in the invader’s favor. This Incantations scales with Arcane, requiring 23 Faith and 15 Arcane to use.

