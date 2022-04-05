How to get to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a number of major regions like Limgrave and Caelid. These areas can be broken into sub-regions. Unfortunately, a major region's map might not contain all the information about that area.

Some sub-regions have map fragments of their own. One example is Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, which is a large area in Caelid. It houses several points of interest that players should consider visiting.

However, getting to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow can be a little tricky. Thankfully, there are several ways to get there in Elden Ring.

How Elden Ring players can reach Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow

You can access Greyoll's Dragonbarrow almost immediately after starting the game, preferably after acquiring Torrent.

Just outside Stormveil Castle, there is a major road that heads northeast, directly into Caelid. On your way there, you’ll pass a bridge, Summonwater Village, the Smoldering Church, and a minor Erdtree. Stop by the Smoldering Church for the Missonary’s Cookbook 3.

As you pass the Smoldering Church on your left, keep following the trail until you reach Caelum Ruins. From there, go northeast into the hills. Keep going until you see a ravine. If you see a great tall tower in the distance, you’re heading in the right direction.

Use Torrent to double jump over the ravine. You’ll then be in Dragonbarrow and the Site of Grace Dragonbarrow West. Keep following the road east, and you’ll come across the map for Greyoll's Dragonbarrow.

Alternative route: Use a sending gate

If you want to reduce the risk, there’s a shorter path to Greyoll's Dragonbarrow via a Sending Gate. The major benefit of this option is being transported straight to the Dragonbarrow region.

To access the Sending Gate, you’ll need to interact with D, Hunter of the Dead. D is a hunter of the undead who has a questline involving Deathroot and the Tibia Mariner bosses that appear throughout Elden Ring.

Speak with D outside Summonwater Village and then defeat the Tibia Mariner inside. Go to Roundtable Hold and show him the Deathroot.

D will activate a Sending Gate and mark its location on your map. This takes you straight to the Bestial Sanctum in Dragonbarrow.

From the Bestial Sanctum, follow the road south (avoid the dragon via a small bridge nearby), and keep going west. You’ll pass a minor Erdtree and the Divine Tower of Caelid before reaching the map fragment for the area.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh