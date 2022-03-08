FromSoftware introduced a new feature into Elden Ring: crafting. However, it isn't available from the start. Players must first purchase the Crafting Kit at the Church of Elleh.

But that’s only half of it. Cookbooks serve as the game’s crafting recipes. If there’s a particular item that players want to craft, they will need to find the cookbook associated with it.

In the case of the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot recipe, players have to collect the Missionary’s Cookbook [3]. It’s a great item for increasing the Discovery stat. Here’s where to find the Missionary’s Cookbook [3] in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Grab the Missionary’s Cookbook [3] in the Smoldering Church

The Smoldering Church is inside the borders of Caelid (Image via FromSoftware)

To locate and collect the Missionary’s Cookbook [3] in Elden Ring, you’ll have to ride to the Smoldering Church. It’s situated on the northern coast, just along the border between Caelid and Limgrave. Starting from the Church of Elleh, follow the path outside until you come to a two-way. Take the path west.

Continue on until you come to another two-way. Take the path east. You should travel over a bridge and through semi-flooded ruins. You’ll know you’re in the right area when you start to see the skies turn red, as well as the ground.

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater will spawn outside (Image via FromSoftware)

Staying on the path as you enter Caelid, you’ll see the Smoldering Church to your left. There’s a Site of Grace to your right, just a bit away from the road that you should rest at.

This is because an NPC invader—Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater—will appear outside the Smoldering Church. Either defeat the invaders or run around them into the church.

Two cookbooks are located at the back of the church (Image via FromSoftware)

Upon entering the Smoldering Church in Elden Ring, head to the back of the ruins. To the right of the Site of Grace, there are two corpses: One has the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [14], the other has the Missionary’s Cookbook [3]. It would be beneficial to grab both.

