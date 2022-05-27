How to get Hard Wood in My Time at Sandrock

The indie game My Time at Sandrock does not adhere to the boundaries of any one genre. Players are given tools to build homes and farms as well as to craft weapons for fighting or gathering materials. They can even interact with in-game characters to complete side quests.

My Time at Sandrock may even be considered similar to Stardew Valley. And like Minecraft, crafting is an integral gameplay mechanic in the game. There are also certain blueprints that cannot be learned until the player progresses in the story.

In the game, one of the most important materials that players will need to gather in large quantities is Hard Wood. Hard Wood should not be mistaken for regular Wood, which is equally important. Hard Wood is an essential raw crafting material that is needed to create more advanced tools, crafting stations, and furniture.

Here is how players can get Hard Wood in My Time at Sandrock.

Hard Wood can be gathered from several sources in My Time at Sandrock, but before players go out and try to acquire some, the proper tool is needed first.

Unlike regular Wood, Hard Wood requires something a bit tougher than the flimsy Pickhammer that players craft during the tutorial. To obtain Hard Wood, players will need a Bronze Axe.

These are the steps to craft one:

Step 1 : Acquire 18 Copper Ore - Search the first level of the Abandoned Ruins.

: Acquire 18 Copper Ore - Search the first level of the Abandoned Ruins. Step 2 : Acquire 10 Tin Ore - Search the third level of the Abandoned Ruins.

: Acquire 10 Tin Ore - Search the third level of the Abandoned Ruins. Step 3 : Smelt Copper Ore and Tin Ore into Bronze Bars with a Furnace.

: Smelt Copper Ore and Tin Ore into Bronze Bars with a Furnace. Step 4 : Use the remaining Copper Ore to craft 2 Copper Screws via a Grinder.

: Use the remaining Copper Ore to craft 2 Copper Screws via a Grinder. Step 5 : Acquire 12 Wood. Use them to craft 2 Wooden Sticks.

: Acquire 12 Wood. Use them to craft 2 Wooden Sticks. Step 6 : Purchase a Sharpening Stone from Hammertime.

: Purchase a Sharpening Stone from Hammertime. Step 7: Craft a Bronze Axe (assuming you have the proper blueprints).

Now, with the help of a Bronze Axe, players can finally proceed to try to obtain Hard Wood. There are several sources, and this is a good thing because, as has been mentioned before, players will need a lot of this item.

Hard Wood can be gathered from:

Cactus

Fine Wood Scrap

Deadwood Trees

Cacti and Deadwood Trees can be found relatively easily. The player simply has to look for them outside the town; Deadwood can also be found near the workshop. And as for Fine Wood Scrap, players can acquire Hard Wood from these sources in the Eufaula Desert.

Once players have gathered some, they can finally start to look forward to their next weapon or tool upgrade. Hard Wood can also be repurposed as Hardwood Sticks, which are necessary for crafting an Iron Axe, Iron Pickhammer, and Iron Spear in addition to Iron Ore. Moreover, one of the most important crafting stations, the Refiner, requires Hardwood Sticks as well.

