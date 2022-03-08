How to get the Harmony Island Token in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has plenty of endgame content for players to stick around for. After reaching the level cap, players can still explore the massive gaming world and unlock many essential items.

Island Tokens are unlocked from specific locations but can require a massive variety of tasks to unlock. Harmony Island is complicated because it isn't always around when players need it.

Harmony Island Token in Lost Ark

Harmony Island is an Adventure Island that can only be accessed twice per day. Lost Ark players will need to check their calendars to determine what time and date the island will be accessible.

Harmony Island always spawns in the same place, in the Cove off the east coast of Rohendel. It will typically appear in that spot twice a day and can only be accessed by ship.

Once players have made it to the island, time is of the essence because it won't be around for long. From there, getting the Island Token is partially a matter of random chance.

Players must complete the co-op quest entitled "A Pure Sound," which will unlock three additional co-op quests. Each of these will reward players with chests. Each chest has a random chance to reward players with the Harmony Island Token.

Lucky players will acquire the Token after completing the first quest, which requires bringing sacred water to the flower multiple times. The following quests entail simple tasks such as gathering 300 units of pollen or playing the song Serenade of Love 80 times.

These tasks will be easier to complete because tons of other players will be swarming and doing the same things. Since the area isn't always available, it will always be packed with other players trying to do the same thing.

Lost Ark Island Tokens

Island Tokens are an important currency in the endgame phase of Lost Ark. Players can hand them to Opher on The Lonely Island in exchange for a wide variety of valuable items.

Emotes and esthetic elements are available for sale, as are helpful adventuring items. Potions and artifacts are among the most useful things to buy with Island Tokens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar