How to get the Heavenly Harmony song in Lost Ark

The rapport system is a unique mechanic in Lost Ark, allowing adventurers to further their bond with some of the NPCs in the world or Arkesia.

Increasing their rapport with a character not only opens up new dialog options and missions but also provides players with a good deal of insight into the character’s past and the history of Arkesia.

There are many ways by which adventurers will be able to increase their rapport with a character that they fancy.

While the most direct method would be to complete all the sidequests that the character provides, another way requires players to provide them with a rapport gift.

The Heavenly Harmony song is one of the many rapport gifts that adventurers will encounter in the game. Here's how players can get their hands on the Heavenly Harmony song.

Getting the Heavenly Harmony song in Lost Ark

What makes the Heavenly Harmony song a bit tricky to obtain is the fact that the item is a drop, and there is a good deal of RNG (random number generation) involved in getting it.

It’s not a confirmed reward for any quest or mission, and it depends on the player’s luck that will determine how long it takes them to get their hands on the item.

To get the Heavenly harmony song, Lost Ark players will need to:

Go to Harmony Island. Use the Proycon’s Compass and go to the Adventure Island menu. They will find Harmony island somewhere near Rohendel.

After reaching the island, adventurers will be required to participate in the quests that the island will offer and complete them.

Upon completion, they will be awarded one of the three chests: Aromatic Sound Chest, Clear Sound Chest, and Sparkling SOound Chest.

RNG will kick in when opening the awarded chest, and if luck favors the player, they might just get their hands on the Heavenly Harmony.

If players don’t get the song on the first try, they must redo the quests again until they finally get the drop. Hence, it can require a fair bit of grind from the player.

Edited by Danyal Arabi