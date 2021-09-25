How to get the Headless Head in Roblox (September 2021)

The Headless Head from the Headless Horseman bundle is one of the most popular cosmetics in all of Roblox.
Roblox players wait every year for this bundle so they can get their hands on the Headless Head. This head piece for avatars can be used to create a variety of looks that are otherwise not possible.
As of September 2021, Roblox players might have to wait a bit longer to obtain this cosmetic. However, trading is an option for those who are running out of patience.
How to obtain the Headless Head in Roblox (September 2021)
The only way to acquire the Headless Head, outside of it being sold in the Avatar Shop, is to trade for one. Roblox Premium is required for this trade, but it will cost quite a bit in terms of rarity since this item is so popular.
If trading for the Headless Head isn't possible, Roblox players will need to wait for it to go on sale in October. For 31,000 Robux, it can be bought with the Headless Horseman bundle.
The bundle includes:
- Headless Horseman's arms
- Headless Horseman's legs
- Headless Horseman's Torso
- Headless Head
- Headless Horseman's Head
It shouldn't be too long before the bundle becomes available for purchase once again. Based on its track record, players can expect the bundle's arrival at the beginning of October.
Here is the Headless Horseman bundle's entire sales history in Roblox:
- 31 October 2013 - 3 November 2013
- 10 October 2014 - 30 October 2014
- 1 October 2015 - 3 November 2015
- 1 October 2016 - 31 October 2016
- 2 October 2017 - 31 October 2017
- 4 October 2018 - 6 November 2018
- 13 October 2019 - 4 November 2019
- 3 October 2020 - 1 November 2020
The demand for the bundle and the Headless Head item saw Roblox leave it for sale much longer after its initial release. It went from being on sale for just a few days to eventually the entire month of October.