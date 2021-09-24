How to redeem Roblox toy codes

Roblox is one of the most popular games on the planet. There are plenty of Roblox games available online, but for those who want to enjoy it off-screen, there is an option to purchase Roblox toys. These toys sometimes come with codes.

These codes can be redeemed on Roblox for special items and toys. These items are then added directly to your inventory.

How to redeem toy codes for Roblox

A Roblox toy with a code. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

These Roblox toy codes are all for one-time use only. Some buyers even get lucky with a second one, known as the Chaser code. All of these codes come from various Roblox toys.

The selection includes the Jazwares action figures, Nerf blasters, and the Roblox edition of Monolopy. There are different codes depending on the type of toy.

Jazwares action figures: The code is found in the front of the package. It is either on a token or in the form of a code card inside of the plastic toy packaging.

The code is found in the front of the package. It is either on a token or in the form of a code card inside of the plastic toy packaging. Nerf blasters and Monopoly: These items will have code card inserts found within the Roblox toy package.

Codes can also be digitally delivered if you purchase the toys from certain retailers or get them from stores such as Prime Gaming and Verizon. In that instance, there won't be a code to scratch. You will just have it given to you virtually.

The toy code redemption area. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Once you have the code, login to your account. Head to the toy code redemption page on the Roblox website. Insert the code you want to claim in the "Enter Code" textbox.

Click on the Redeem button underneath the textbox. This will input the code after which the reward will be added to your Roblox inventory. Before checking in to see it, make sure you are looking in the correct category, such as hat, backpack, etc.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul