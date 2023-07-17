How to get Hero Coins in Naraka Bladepoint

Getting Hero Coins is essential to unlocking characters in Naraka Bladepoint. The title sold 20 million copies and became free to play on July 13, 2023. This action-adventure game is available on PC, Xbox, and now on PlayStation 5. It makes use of mythical Asian elements to offer unique weapons, dresses, characters, and more.

Obtaining Hero Coins in this title is essential because the old in-game currency has been replaced by it. Your primary goal in this title should be to level up early; the aforementioned coins can help you with that. They help you unlock characters, which is crucial to getting strong in the game. This article details how to obtain Hero Coins in Naraka Bladepoint.

Can you earn Hero Coins in free-to-play in Naraka Bladepoint?

Showing Takeda Nabutada (Image via 24 Entertainment)

F2P players are limited in many ways. For instance, those who own the standard version of Naraka Bladepoint have access to more Hero Coins than gamers in the free-to-play variant; users of both editions can earn the currency.

Although F2P gamers can still get it weekly, they make comparatively less than veteran players. It would take free-to-play fans almost a month or at least three weeks to obtain a substantial amount of that currency. Additionally, these coins are essential to unlock additional characters.

Viper Ning New Outfit (Image via 24 Entertainment)

You can access seven units at the beginning of Naraka Bladepoint. Some are Viper Ning, Tianhai, Zipin Yin, Matari, and more. This shooter video game occasionally features new Heroes, and to add them to your roster, you need the aforementioned currency. The title grants 35 Hero Coins to its players every week. Veteran gamers, however, will make more.

You can also earn 300 Hero Coins by joining the game if you haven't done so already. Furthermore, you will receive an exclusive avatar, a Viper Ning skin, and more by doing so. However, logging in and collecting these rewards by October 14 is advised.

Paid players or veterans can exchange their previously owned Tae for Hero Coins. Unlocking new characters becomes relatively easy when you know how you get coins. That said, paid players have an advantage over free-to-play ones regarding currency, more content, abilities, etc.