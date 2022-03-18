How to get the Hero’s Grave key in Tunic

Players need to unlock the Hero's Grave to get a weapon to help the little fox on its journey in Tunic.

The Hero's Grave is a landmark location in the action-adventure game. Players need to find a key to open the door. This is so they can retrieve the sword from inside.

Finding the Grave is harder than finding the actual key, even with signs posted worldwide. The Hero's Grave key is on the ground, in plain sight, north of the locked door.

Where to find the Hero's Grave key in Tunic

The signs can be missed entirely if players aren't looking for them. Pay extra attention to the signs that point towards the locked door. Opening this door takes players to the Hero's Grave.

Finding the key is the next step after reaching the door. Head north from the sealed door and ascend the stairs. There are several enemies along the way that may cause some trouble.

The Hero's Grave key sits across a bridge in Tunic (Image via Finji)

Some players may want to avoid these enemies and run past them. Others might want to use the stick they have obtained to defeat them. Deal with them and continue forward.

Eventually, players will come to a statue. At the statue, take a left and cross the wooden bridge. The golden key has a red ribbon tied to it. It is on the ground directly across the bridge.

Approach the key, pick it up, and turn back. Traverse the previous route in reverse to return to the locked door. Insert the key to the door and the door will open up for players to enter.

A player is approaching the Hero's Grave (Image via Finji)

Walkthrough and follow the pathway to the Hero's Grave. At the base of the statue is the sword. Players can pick this sword up and use it to protect themselves on the journey.

Players can use the sword to clear out some of the bushes found in the world of Tunic. This opens up more areas to explore and allows the storyline to progress.

