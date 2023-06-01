How to get Hylian Pine Cones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a wealth of useful resources. Players will come across numerous valuable treasures, food items, and miscellaneous objects in the game. Each resource serves a distinct purpose. For example, Flower Bombs can be combined with melee weapons and arrows, while food items can be used for weapon enhancement and meal preparation.

Some of these resources can be used for cooking meals and enhancing weapons, while others act as a means to overcome challenges. Therefore, it is crucial for players to possess knowledge of certain specific resources while they immerse themselves in Tears of the Kingdom's features. An example of such an item is the Hylian Pine Cone, which functions as a flame enhancer in the game.

Hylian Pine Cones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found in different parts of Hyrule

Hylian Pine Cones can be commonly found throughout the Hyrule region. To obtain them quickly, you are recommended to explore areas such as Hyrule Field, Lookout Landing, and other regions within Hyrule.

During your search in these areas, it is advisable to thoroughly examine the trees, as Hylian Pine Cones can also be found near some of them. You can also find them in the Herba North Summit region.

Always keep Hylian Pine Cones in your inventory (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

It is essential to keep Hylian Pine Cones in your inventory since they play a vital role in Tears of the Kingdom. This is particularly important because the game can present unexpected challenges, and having all available resources is crucial. One example of such an unexpected scenario is the Path to Rito Village, although there will be many others throughout the game.

The pathway to the Rito Village is broken (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once you arrive at the Lucky Clover Gazette, you will notice that the pathway to the Rito Village is in a state of disrepair. This particular obstacle serves as a test of your environmental awareness and requires a strategic approach to overcome.

Although there are multiple routes you can take to reach the Rito Village, utilizing Hylian Pine Cones can significantly facilitate your journey.

Throw the Hylian Pine Cone into the fire (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Take some time to explore your surroundings, and you will come across Hylian Pine Cones. Next, proceed to the nearby bonfire located near the broken path.

Throw the Hylian Pine Cone into the fire, causing it to explode and generate wind. By harnessing this wind with your paraglider, you can successfully navigate across the bridge.

