How to get the iguana pet in Cyberpunk 2077

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 fawned over the not-so-secret cat that, when given the opportunity, players could find and take home. There are all kinds of small easter eggs and immersive nuggets that Night City has to offer.

But a cute cat is not the only pet you can find in Cyberpunk 2077—there is also an iguana that is present in the game. Players get their first look at a near-extinct iguana in the opening of the game, shortly after being introduced to the beloved Jackie Welles.

While you can't take that particular iguana home, patch 1.5 has added a secret iguana egg that can be looted and hatched.

Cyberpunk 2077: Grab the iguana egg during 'The Heist'

Early on in Cyberpunk 2077, you're tasked with retrieving advanced military technology. This eventually leads you to using it during the main quest 'The Heist' for the purpose of stealing other highly-advanced technology. And that technology is inside Yorinobu Arasaka’s suite.

As you enter Yorinobu Arasaka’s suite, turn to your left. You'll notice Yorinobu has a pet iguana of his own, though it isn’t the one seen in the opening of the game. More importantly, its little habitat has a small, hidden item: an iguana egg.

You'll find the iguana egg behind the log, inside a small bush. It’s small, so you may have to use your scanner to zoom in. If you're close enough, you should see the option to loot the iguana egg. Once retrieved, play through the game until you're back at your apartment with full access to everything.

Back at your apartment, in the sunken lounge area, there’s a small end table along the edge. Resting on the table is a small tray with a gray and orange dish. Walk up to the dish and place the iguana egg inside. This initiates a small conversation between V and Johnny.

Now you play the waiting game. It can take anywhere from one to three months of in-game time for the egg to hatch. Luckily, the time-skipping mechanic makes the wait moot.

When the iguana finally hatches, you can pet your new scaly friend in Cyberpunk 2077. And if you have Nibbles the cat, you’ll find them sleeping next to each other.

