How to get an in-game FPS counter in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 early access beta has come to an end, and fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming open beta period, which is set to begin later this week.

While the early access test was generally considered a success, many players experienced server issues and other performance problems that detracted from their enjoyment of the pre-release version of the game.

Many players have faced various technical issues with Diablo 4, including disconnections, stuttering, long queue times, and lag. Frame drops and lag, in particular, have been some of the more common problems faced by players on PC.

This has led the community to wonder about how to display an FPS counter in the game. However, neither of the Diablo 4 betas comes with a native FPS counter setting, so players will have to use third-party tools to display it. Today’s guide will go over some of the steps that you can take to keep track of your FPS in Diablo 4.

Monitor framerates using an FPS counter in Diablo 4

As mentioned, there are two main ways to display an FPS counter in Diablo 4. Both methods involve using desktop software related to the graphics card you are using.

1) AMD Radeon Software

If you are using an AMD card, you'll be required to download the latest Adrenaline software from the official website. Once it’s downloaded and installed, you can open it and make your way to the Setting page and find the In-Game overlay option.

There you'll be able to find the option for FPS tracker, and upon enabling it, an overlay will automatically appear at the top of your screen, which will be enabled inside the game as well.

If you face frequent frame drops and stutters in Diablo 4, you might need to check the recommended hardware settings for the page. Lowering the graphics settings can also help improve and stabilize the framerate.

2) Using the Nvidia GeForce Experience App

Nvidia users, on the other hand, can download and install the GeForce Experience App from the official website.

Once it’s on your system, you'll have to click on the Settings button at the top and then navigate to the Share section. Here, click on Settings again and this will provide the Overlays options.

Upon selecting the FPS counter option there, you'll then need to select one out of four boxes, which will determine where the counter will appear on your screen.

Upon picking one, the app will start showing your FPS inside and outside of Diablo 4 until you disable it from the GeForce Experience settings again.

