How to get the invitation code for PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

The developers of PUBG Mobile often release a beta version of the game where players can test out the latest features before they are implemented in the global version.

The testing for the 1.2 version is already underway, and players can download the latest beta version to try out the new features. This time around, players require an activation code to play the beta version.

In this article, we provide the users with a step-by-step guide on how to get the activation code.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to get the invitation code for PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta: Detailed guide for worldwide users

Follow the steps given below to get the invitation code for PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta:

Step 1: Download and install PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version.

Click here to read a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the beta version.

Step 2: Open PUBG Mobile beta and click on the guest option. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the invitation code as shown in the picture below.

Step 3: Click on the orange text. You will be redirected to a page.

Click on the 'Login' button

Step 4: Click on the login button and select PUBG Mobile.

Select PUBG Mobile

Step 5: After the global version opens, click on the events tab and press on the ‘Test Server’.

Click on the 'Generate Code' button.

Step 6: Click on the 'Generate Code' button.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 7: Enter this code in the text field in the beta version and click the yellow button.

(Note: Players need to bind their global account with that of the beta. If any violations are made in the beta version, their global account will be penalized)

