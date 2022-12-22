How to get the Iris Steel sword in The Witcher 3 next-gen

The Witcher 3 next-gen update brings tons of content to the table as players once again get to play as Geralt of Rivia. With patch 4.0, CD Projekt Red has introduced an enormous number of tweaks that significantly change the player experience.

Apart from technical additions and in-game content (two new questlines), the core plot of the title remains the same. Geralt can still collect many weapons for his arsenal by roaming around the Continent. The Iris Steel Sword is one such weapon that players can unlock.

This article will help players obtain the Iris sword as they begin their journey with the Hearts of Stone DLC.

How to obtain and equip the Iris Steel Sword in The Witcher 3 next-gen

Geralt can obtain this Relic-tier sword from Olgierd von Everec, who is a secondary antagonist in the Hearts of Stone DLC. There's no other option to unlock this weapon, as it's a part of the DLC. Here is how you can get your hands on the Iris Steel Sword in The Witcher 3:

You will have to make it to the final battle against Gaunter O'Dimm (aka Master of Mirrors) at the end of Hearts of Stone DLC in a quest called "Whatsoever a Man Soweth..."

Gaunter O'Dimm will be after Olgierd's soul at the end of the main questline, and you will have to defeat Gaunter by solving a puzzle

Once Gaunter is defeated, Olgierd von Everec will give Geralt his sword, Iris, as a token of gratitude

Upon getting the weapon, you can go to inventory and click on the Iris to equip it to your Steel Sword slot

This Relic-tier weapon is easily one of the best Steel Swords in The Witcher 3. The Iris has the special effect of building up a charge that delivers an insanely powerful strike that knocks down enemies. However, it takes away a portion of Geralt's health.

Players who use the Iris must use strong attacks often since the sword hits twice. Geralt won't lose any vitality as long as the Iris remains uncharged in a battle. The Witcher 3 players will know if the Steel Sword is charged by looking at its blade, which will flash red when charged.

Geralt can also take the Iris with him on a New Game+ adventure. However, the Steel Sword will shortly have to be replaced as the enemy scaling will make it difficult for the players to keep up.

Apart from a legendary Steel Sword, the Hearts of Stone DLC offers a heartwarming story that explores Olgierd’s past. Players can enjoy this DLC for about 10 hours, but a completionist run might take about 20 hours.

There are more legendary swords spread across the Continent for Geralt to collect on his journey. Powerful swords like Aerondight, which is found beneath the Toussaint lake, can be obtained if players accomplish the required virtues.

A decent set of weapons is a Witcher’s best friend. It is always recommended for players to keep updating their arsenal with the best weapons as they progress through the main plot and hunt monsters around the Continent in The Witcher 3.

