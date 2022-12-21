How to get the Aerondight Sword in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update lets fans enjoy Geralt of Rivia's journey once more as he sets off to rescue his adopted ward from the Wild Hunt. As fans go through the masterpiece narrative, they will stumble upon many swords on their way to make the perfect build.

The Wild Hunt offers a huge arsenal of weapons from which players can choose to make a desired loadout in the game. That said, gamers must have a trusty Silver Sword to kill monsters and save their trade. Aerondight is considered to be the most powerful Silver Sword in the game.

Players will have to complete a set of objectives to unlock this beast of a weapon. Although these requirements are not that difficult to fulfill, newcomers to The Witcher world might find it a bit tough.

How to unlock and equip the Aerondight in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen?

Aerondight is considered to be the strongest weapon in The Witcher 3. With that being said, players will not be able to get their hands on the weapon until they reach Toussaint in the Blood and Wine expansion. Here is how you can obtain the best Silver Sword in The Witcher 3:

Once in Beauclair, you can go to any notice board and pick the quest "There Can Only Be One."

You can also skip this by directly reaching lake Lac Celavy.

Talk to the hermit who lives on the little island in the lake.

The hermit will tell Geralt about five chivlaric virtues that he needs to accomplish to get the weapon. These virtues include valor, honor, wisdom, compassion, and generosity.

These can be done through many side quests upon arrival in Toussaint. Players will not have to do it again after taking on the quest.

Valor can be obtained by completing side quests like "The Warble of a Smitten Knight" or "Fists Fury."

Honor can be obtained in many instances. As long as Geralt keeps his word and comes out victorious in a tournament, he will stay honorable.

Wisdom can be obtained through finishing questlines where Geralt has to avoid confrontation or lifting curses.

Compassion is by far the easiest to achieve in Blood and Wine. Geralt can spare an opponent's life by appearing sympathetic to earn this chivlaric virtue.

Lastly, generosity can be achieved by taking services from characters without deceiving them. Geralt can earn this virtue by paying the shoeshine boy in Toussaint in full without using Axii.

Once all the virtues are fulfilled, you can return to the hermit, where he judges your acts. Once all your virtues are met, the hermit will be the last boss for you to defeat.

After defeating the hermit, the Lady of the Lake will emerge from the water and hand you the Aerondight Silver Sword.

You can equip the weapon from your inventory by clicking on it.

The best thing about the sword is that it levels up with your character, which makes Aerondight the most deadly sword in The Witcher 3. Upon hitting an enemy, the damage output increases by 10%.

The Witcher 3 Next-gen players can also use Aerondight in their New Game+ adventure.

