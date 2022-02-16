How to get Jewel Coral in Lost Ark

Players of the newly released MMOARPG, Lost Ark, are quickly becoming accustomed to the massive world of Arkesia. However, as the world is so large players may want mounts to be able to traverse more easily. Turtle Mounts, which can be traded for Jewel Coral, are impressive. Therefore, players want to know how to get more Jewel Coral in order to collect more mounts.

Players will need to ensure they have reached level 50 in Lost Ark

In order for players to be able to obtain the quests required to receive the Jewel Coral and by extension, the Turtle Mount, they need to be level 50. Once players are of the required level, they should begin making sure they have completed all of the additional requirements to start this quest, which are owning a ship and being combat ready for the quests on the Turtle Island.

The first step to finding Jewel Coral in Lost Ark is heading to Turtle Island

Lost Ark players will need to obtain a ship in order to sail to Turtle Island for the Jewel Coral. Image via Smilegate.

First, players will need to head out to Turtle Island on their quest to claim a Turtle mount and more Jewel Coral. To do this, players must own a ship. Once it is acquired, they can sail to Turtle Island and begin a series of quests on the island in the chain to receive the Jewel Coral. Upon completing the quest To The Sea, players are awarded one Jewel Coral, which can be traded for a Turtle Mount.

Once obtaining the Jewel Coral, visit a Luxury Goods Merchant

Players who have obtained a Jewel Coral should visit with a Luxury Goods Merchant located within any of the major cities. Upon speaking with the trader, players will be able to exchange the Jewel Coral for an Azure Moss Turtle or a Yellow Moss Turtle. This mount is an uncommon one, and players will be proud of the accomplishments they earned through this questline.

Players can be proud to show off this fancy mount in game

Players of Lost Ark will be able to show off their brand new mount to players in the city. Image via Smilegate.

Once players obtain the special Turtle Mount, they may want to flaunt their newly obtained mount. Luckily, for them, the turtle is usable as both a mount and a companion. Therefore, players can simply look at the turtle if they do not feel like riding it. However, when the need arises, players can mount up and ride their turtle swiftly into the sunset as they go off in search of more loot.

