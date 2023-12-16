How to get more jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go for Gift Partner event

Tycoons are looking for the jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go to complete the Gift Partner event faster. Despite being scattered around the board, they're not enough, especially when you want to complete all four slots for this event. Kicked off on December 15, 2023, this event will last only six days, so time is of the essence.

This article brings up the different ways of earning the jigsaw puzzle pieces in the Monopoly Go for the Gift Partner event.

Methods to get more jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go

The Gift Partner event requires you to add in-game friends by tapping the plus icons on your board. Add friends and play the spin-the-wheel minigame to earn points while making gifts. Learn more about it here.

Here are a few details on how to earn more jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go.

Play quick wins

Quick win rewards can grant you puzzle pieces (Image via Scopely)

Quick wins are the easiest way to grab puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go. Every day, the game presents some simple tasks to you that you can complete for progression points and other rewards. While these progression points will help you grab invaluable sticker packs and other in-game assets, completing the simple tasks will help you earn puzzle pieces.

Participate in events

The Winter Wonderland event rewards puzzle pieces (Image via Scopely)

The recurring in-game events can also help you grab some jigsaw puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go. Scopely keeps bringing amazing events that gift you bonuses for completing event milestones. Whenever these events clash with the Partner Events, rewards of the former include tokens to help you participate in the latter.

The Winter Wonderland is currently (at the time of writing) underway, bringing plenty of puzzle pieces for the Gift Partner event. Check out the complete reward list here.

Check the in-game shop

The in-game shop brings free surprise bonuses every eight hours. You can also grab jigsaw puzzle pieces from these free bonuses as well.

Above are some ways to grab puzzle pieces in Monopoly Go for the Gift Partner event. Roll your dice to land on the tiles featuring these tokens. However, using roll multipliers while doing so will be a better idea to increase your earnings.

