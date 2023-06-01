How to get King's Scale in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated releases for this year. The Nintendo-release exceeded all expectations with its vast open world that is filled with a plethora of quests and activities for players to indulge in. As they are still clocking in hours into the title, most of them are curious about how to do certain quests, like Clues to the Sky. The riddle itself demands players to find an item called "The Mark of the King,'' also known as the King's Scale.

This article will guide them on how to find the King's Scale in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Steps to find the King's Scale from King Dorephan

Players will require The Mark of the King to complete a main mission called Clues to the Sky. This item will also help them unlock the Floating Scales Island on the map.

King's Scale location (Image via Nintendo)

Here are the steps to access the King's Scale in the game:

Step 1: The Mark of the King, or the King's Scale, is an item found on Dorephan, King of Zora's forehead.

Step 2: You can find him in the Ploymus Mountain Cave near Lulu Lake as shown in the image above.

Step 3: Equip your Zora Armor to visit the cave as swimming would be a much easier option to get into the cave.

Step 4: Once you reach the location, you can talk to King Dorephan to receive the item.

After receiving Mark of the King, you can proceed to finish the Clues to the Sky questline by solving the riddle on the Floating Scales Island.

Visiting Floating Scales Island in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Floating Island puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via YouTube/Gamerpillar)

To reach the Floating Scales Island or Land of the Sky Fish, you will have to make your way to the Ihen-a Shrine. You can then glide toward the upstream river while wearing the Zora Armor, which will help you swim up to the island.

Upon reaching the spot, here's how you can use the King's Scale:

Look for a droplet made out of stone in the sky from the Floating Scales Island.

Equip the King's Scale to your arrow from your inventory before you shoot. (Make sure not to waste these as you will only get about five.)

Shoot the arrow through the droplet in the sky.

The arrow will trigger a beam right after it crosses the structure and falls on the lake nearby. This will help you conclude the Clues to the Sky questline in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Upon finishing the quest, you can talk to Jiahto, the NPC who gave you the mission. This will help Link uncover the Prince Sidon phenomenon in the game.

Clues to the Sky is a pretty well-crafted quest for RPG enthusiasts as it encompasses many great elements of the genre. Zelda players can find more such missions spread across the map in The Tears of the Kingdom.

