Where to find King Dorephan in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally here, and with it, a new cast of characters to meet and a new journey to go on. Since the sequel also takes place in Hyrule, there is a wide list of returning characters in the story. One of the returning characters that players will encounter on their adventure to save Hyrule is the King of the Zora, King Dorephan.

You will eventually obtain the quest, Clues to the Sky, after you progress with the main story. This quest has you looking for the King of the Zora to complete one of its cryptic objectives. However, when receiving this quest, you will notice that traveling to the marker directly does not take you to King Dorephan. Thankfully, the king becomes much easier to locate with a bit of advice regarding his true location.

Finding King Dorephin's hidden throne room in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Official artwork for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

When starting this quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the first thing you should do is listen to the children in the throne room. These chattering kids will give eavesdroppers a hint as to where they can find King Dorephan. This will reveal that the king can be found next to a waterfall, in a secret room between a nearby mountain and the Zora's Domain.

With this hint, you should head east, being sure to follow the water as you go there. This will take you to Lulu Lake. Here, the next step is to drop down the waterfall into the body of water below. Upon doing so, you will notice some water running off of the main river and into a cave, appearing to flow downwards.

Upon spotting this cave, you should turn your attention to its entrance and glide down. Once you reach the bottom, you will have entered the Pristine Sanctum, where King Dorephan resides in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Now that you've met the king, you can finally continue with your quest.

Those starting in Zora's Domain may be a bit discouraged from immediately completing this quest due to the hidden location of King Dorephan being on the opposite side of the mountain. However, searching for this area can be incredibly beneficial due to what you can find on the way.

By traveling over the mountain to the location of King Dorephan, you will encounter one of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's shrines. Although it is not required for the progression of this main quest, these trails are always worth completing, and they even provide you with a point to which you can teleport at any time using fast travel.

After finding King Dorephan, he will give Link the King's Scales, which is needed to complete this quest. After this, you will be prompted to return to Sidon, progressing the Clues to the Sky quest.

