How to complete the Ihen-a Shrine in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom offers a chance to extensively explore its vast, open world of Hyrule. Should one utilize this opportunity, they're likely to come across some areas of interest called Shrines, which are scattered all over the in-game map. Completing the challenges these places have to present offers players substantial rewards, and this applies to the Ihen-a Shrine as well.

Read on to learn more about this point of interest, how to solve its puzzles, and more.

Note: Spoilers for Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ihen-a Shrine in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom involves precise usage of Ultrahand ability

The location of the Ihen-a Shrine in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

This particular Shrine can be found located between the Ploymus Mountain and Mipha Court, right of Zora’s Domain. A screenshot of the Shrine’s location can be found above for easy reference. Use an arrow infused with Blue Chuchu Jelly to remove the sludge blocking its entrance.

Once within the Shrine, you will have to complete a series of platforming sections while making clever use of the Ultrahand ability. Refer to this Ultrahand tips and tricks guide for additional information on how to employ this ability.

Creating a stairway using the floating platforms (Image via Nintendo)

This Shrine can be mildly complex to complex, but one can refer to the steps below to easily solve its puzzles:

1. Once inside, you will find yourself in a room with four floating platforms. Use Ultrahand to successively line them up and create a stairway to the top floor.

2. Head into the next chamber to find a grated floor tile and another floating platform.

3. Use Ultrahand to fuse the floating mechanism to the tile's center.

Creating a floating tile (Image via Nintendo)

4. Hit the mechanism with melee or ranged attacks to make your construction float. Again, use Ultrahand to position the platform between the opposite side and you and jump across. Make sure to carry the created platform to the other side.

5. You will see another gap in front of you that you have to cross using a raised platform.

6. Use Ultrahand to re-align the platform at a 45-degree angle. Place it facing away from you.

Aligning the structure properly (Image via Nintendo)

7. Jump onto the platform and use the slope to climb up to the other side.

8. The final section of the puzzle is the trickiest and involves carrying a ball to the opposite side using several floating platforms.

Creating a stairway to the treasure chest in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

9. Before proceeding further, align the four floating platforms to create a stairway into the wall on your left. Climb it to find a treasure chest containing five Arrows.

10. Glide down and arrange the platforms one after the other into a long flat bridge.

11. Move the ball from its platform using Ultrahand. Attach and detach it on each platform successively to prevent it from falling down.

12. Move the tiles forward one by one to extend the bridge forward, along with the ball.

Creating a series of solid platforms to carry the ball across (Image via Nintendo)

13. Finally, jump down onto the surface in front of you once you reach its edge.

14. Carry the ball using Ultrahand and drop it into the cavity. This will unlock the Light of Blessing gate.

You can head through the gate and interact with the deity-like statue up ahead to complete the Ihen-a Shrine. Completing Shrines in Tears of The Kingdom will reward players with a Light of Blessing, which can be used to purchase HP or stamina upgrades.

