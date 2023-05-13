How to complete Eshos Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features some combat-oriented shrines, like Eshos Shrine. Found on the Eastern Cliff of Dueling Peaks in Hyrule, this is one of the combat shrines - specifically, it’s focused on using shields. Even if you don’t have a shield in your inventory, like all shrines, it will provide everything you need. This shrine will teach Link how to parry, an invaluable combat skill, as you progress through this latest Hyrulian adventure.

Eshos Shrine’s “Combat Training: Shields” puzzle isn’t complex in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s still a significant experience. It will bring you closer to having more hearts while teaching a valuable skill.

Practice your shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Eshos Shrine

Eshos Shrine is in the West Necluda Region of Dueling Peaks, on the coordinates [1464, -1943, 0157]. This shrine is wholly dedicated to one critical combat aspect in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - parrying. Parrying, also known as Perfect Guard, is one of the Special Controls in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s menus.

You can learn to parry far before heading to Eshos Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, if you haven’t been using a shield at all, this particular puzzle will introduce you to it, and hopefully get you in the habit of parrying more in the game.

Upon arriving in the Eshos Shrine of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll see a Construct in the room. If you lack a shield or don’t want to waste yours, you can pick one up in this room.

A message will show up that says you can reflect projectiles if you parry them at the perfect time. Your mission here is to learn that skill and deflect projectiles back at your Construct opponents in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Use the ZL Button to get your shield in hand and focus on your current enemy. You want to hit the A button before the fireball hits your shield. It’s all about timing, and it might take a few tries. You will see a bright blue shine, and the game briefly slows down to show you it worked.

Then the game teaches you to use the correct shield for the right situation. You’ll be faced with a fire projectile and an electric projectile. Use a wooden shield for the electricity (yellow) and metal for the fire (red). Otherwise, the wooden shield will catch fire.

Success grants some Zonai charges, and the next room has a Mighty Zonaite Shield, which can be a very serious upgrade. All that’s left to do is interact with the shrine and receive your Light of Blessing, so you can move closer to having more health.

Some shrines, like Gutanbac Shrine, teach you to use new specific abilities, but Eshos Shrine teaches you something you have from the moment you pick up your first old, battered wood shield.

If you spend a little time in this shrine, you should hopefully come away with an instrumental skill that will benefit you throughout the adventure.

