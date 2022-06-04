How to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons island can consist of various levels of elevation. Therefore, players need some way to be able to climb to high ground. Usually, players terraform inclines to make the higher levels easily accessible. However, they can also make use of ladders for the same, and these can appear a lot more visually appealing.

Players have to craft ladders in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there are certain steps they have to follow to do so. Here is how players can get their hands on ladders in the Nintendo life sim.

Steps to get ladders in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can get their hands on ladders in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fairly early into the game, and they will be given the recipe for the same after the first three villagers move to the island.

Once players have cleared off Tom Nook's debt and laid out the first three plots for villager homes in the game, Nook will hand them the task of crafting a recipe that requires players to use the flowers on top of the island's peak. Soon after, he will hand players the recipe for ladders in the game.

Story continues below ad

Crafting a ladder is not very difficult in New Horizons since players simply need three different kinds of materials to craft the item, including four wood, four hardwood, and four softwood. Once players have acquired the materials, they must head over to a nearby workbench and craft the ladder. However, simply crafting the ladder will not be enough, and players will also have to set up the ladder near the cliff they want to access.

Players will have to buy the Ladder Set-Up Kit Recipe for 2,000 Bells from the Nook brothers at Nook's Cranny. After having purchased the kit, players simply have to go to the cliff they want to access and pull up the Set-Up Kit from their inventory. Thereafter, they will be given the option titled 'Set Next to Cliff.' Upon selecting this option, players will have successfully placed the ladder next to a cliff, making the area more accessible.

Story continues below ad

sarah 💫 @lunarcrossing_

DA-1025-5371-5103 Updated a few areas, have left a ladder by the duck pond for you to enjoy the view! Would love to see any photosDA-1025-5371-5103 #acnh Updated a few areas, have left a ladder by the duck pond for you to enjoy the view! Would love to see any photos 🌞✨DA-1025-5371-5103 #acnh https://t.co/s8rPohatwh

Ladders are one of the most useful items in the game, since they allow players access to a bunch of different places with very minimal effort. Furthermore, just like the Vault Pole, ladders are also extremely durable and are known to not break at all, regardless of the number of times they have been used. Additionally, when players feel like they no longer require a ladder in a certain area, they can sell the same to the Nook brothers for an impressive price of 1,440 Bells.

Apart from being highly useful, ladders add a certain aesthetic to a player's island, giving it a rustic look. Naturally, Animal Crossing players always want to have more and more ladders across their island wherever convenient, and knowing exactly how to craft the item and place it makes things a lot easier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far