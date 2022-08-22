How to get Lake Bass in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking is one of the many activities that Tower of Fantasy players can choose to participate in. As many would expect, players can cook dishes made of various ingredients that they collect during their playthrough. These dishes grant them a vast array of different buffs that can be total game changers in the right situations.

Much like our world, the world of Tower of Fantasy has a wide catalog of different foods for players' avatars to cook and eat. These ingredients can range from common vegetables to different types of meat. Players can also collect different types of seafood from the game's bodies of water.

One of the ingredients players may miss during their travels is the Lake Bass. In a world like Aida that's surrounded by vast oceans, it can be difficult to find any freshwater fish unless the player wants to go out of their way. So how can players get their hands on this uncommon ingredient?

Finding Lake Bass in Tower of Fantasy

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

As the name implies, Lake Bass can be found around bodies of water like lakes. However, players are not restricted to finding this fish in lakes. Lake Bass can be found in rivers as well. With this in mind, players can easily figure out where to find it due to there only being a few rivers in the game.

Players will only be able to find Lake Bass in Tower of Fantasy upon reaching the game's fourth chapter. This is the part of the game where players will gain access to the Crown region of the game. This region is home to the only freshwater river system in the game, making it a prime habitat for this type of fish.

Players can find this fish by simply walking around the river's shore. They can be easily spotted from the shoreline, and when a player finds one they want to catch, they can jump in the water and catch it by interacting with it when they get close enough. Luckily, players will not need any sort of fishing rod or net to catch one.

Players searching the Crown region for Lake Bass may find themselves in a predicament when they enter the water to catch the fish. Funnily enough, in the overworld, the model used to resemble the Lake Bass is silver. This can get confusing when players consider the Silver Bass appears in the same area.

Players who do not want to hunt for these fish in the Crown region of the game can do so in the Warren region. Despite this region being close to the ocean, players can catch Lake Bass on the southernmost shore of this region. More specifically, they can be found around the region's southern ruins.

Once players get their hands on this fish, they can begin to cook with it. It should be noted that this ingredient is not meant to be eaten raw. Despite this small detail, players can "cook" it into Salmon Sashimi, a dish made of raw fish. Video game logic aside, this dish increases the player's ice element damage for a certain amount of time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish