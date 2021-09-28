How to get the lantern in Roblox Verdant Moon

While on the hunt for items in Roblox Verdant Moon, a lantern can definitely come in handy.

Verdant Moon boasts some of the biggest areas ever seen in a Roblox game. Unfortunately, some of them are very dark. Players won’t want to shy away from these areas, though, since they usually contain nice loot.

Roblox Verdant Moon enthusiasts should definitely pick up the lantern before entering some of the darker caves.

Acquiring the lantern in Roblox Verdant Moon

The lantern is located in Silver Woods, which is just past the Abyssal Heights on the map. While exploring the Silver Woods, players should happen upon a large stone arch. This is where they'll find the lantern.

Past the arch is a large rocky valley, and if one peers into the distance, they should see a small house perched on a cliff. This house contains the NPC who can reward the player with the lantern. However, they must complete a mission for him. To progress further, players need to find a way up there.

There is a mountain that is right by the cliff where one can ascend. This will take very precise jumps, though; most of the blocks on this mountain are quite small, and losing focus can cause one to frequently tumble down.

With some patience and a steady hand, players should eventually find their way up the cliff and into the house. Inside, they will find an NPC with a black suit and silver hair (similar to Steven from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire).

This NPC, named Pierre, assigns the task of finding three wispflies (essentially lightningbugs). Plenty of wispflies can be found in the Lunarian Reservoir, but getting there is also tricky.

The Lunarian Reservoir is also close to the Silver Woods, but it’s under a waterfall. Once the player exits the stony valley, they might be able to spot the waterfalls in the distance. Simply walking under them will provide access to the Lunarian Reservoir.

Once entered, players should find a bunch of wispflies buzzing around. They only need to get three and bring them back to Pierre for their reward.

