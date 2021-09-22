Roblox One Blox Man Codes (September 2021)

Anime fans should be pleased to see that new codes for Roblox One Blox Man are available for September 2021.

Roblox One Blox Man joins Roblox Naruto War Tycoon, Roblox My Hero Mania, and several other Roblox games inspired by popular anime. Players will be able to battle with characters from the ever-so-popular One Punch Man. Like other training games, the objective is to create the strongest fighter. Thankfully, with the yen they acquire from these codes, players can seriously buff up their character.

New codes for Roblox game based on One Punch Man anime

There are a good number of codes this month for Roblox One Blox Man. Those codes are as follows:

HEROBOOST: grants players a single boost

JOHAN: grants players 250 yen

scotty: grants players 350 yen

flyes: grants players 350 yen

RELEASE: grants players 250 yen

These are all working codes. There are no expired codes as of yet for Roblox One Blox Man in September 2021.

How to input codes into Roblox One Blox Man

Roblox One Blox Man Players can use the Twitter section to input codes (Image via Studio Cubed)

Roblox fans may have noticed a trend where games will have a Twitter button that players click to put their codes in. The same goes for Roblox One Blox Man.

To input these codes, players can click on the Twitter logo on the left side menu on the screen. From there, they need to type in the codes correctly and click “Redeem” to get their yen.

What is Roblox One Blox Man?

Also Read

The fan favorite Saitama can be used in Roblox One Blox Man (Image via Studio Cubed)

Roblox One Blox Man is a game based on the popular One Punch Man anime. Developed by Studio Cubed, it’s a training game where players can create powerful characters and complete quests. Players can also fight a variety of bosses inspired by enemies from the anime. The game features several fan-favorite characters, including Saitama himself.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar