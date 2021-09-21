Roblox My Hero Mania codes (September 2021)

Roblox My Hero Mania fans are in for some good news as there are a bunch of codes available for September 2021.

Roblox My Hero Mania is yet another game that takes inspiration from a popular anime. After only being out for a little over a year, it has gained 260k likes. These new codes will allow games to grab multiple new spins so they can get more OP superpowers.

New codes for the anime-inspired Roblox game

Get ready because there’s a long list of codes for Roblox My Hero Mania for September 2021. The codes in their entirety are as follows:

The250k: grants players Spins

240kCODE: grants players 7 Spins

230kcode!: grants players 5 Spins

likereward1: grants players 2 Spins

110kcodeyay: grants players 5 Spins

plus120k!: grants players 4 Spins

big130k: grants players 5 Spins

ultra140k: grants players 5 Spins

letsgo150k: grants players 5 Spins

160ktux: grants players 5 Spins

zi170k: grants players free Spins

spinner180k: grants players 5 Spins

thank220k: grants players 4 Spins

210kCODE!: grants players 5 Spins

goal200k: grants players 10 Spins

theultra190k: grants players free Spins

There are also several codes that have expired. Those codes are as follows:

newupdate

its90k!

80kcode!

70kalready

the100k

FirstCode!

How to input codes into Roblux My Hero Mania

Roblox My Hero Mania players can acquire many different powers (Image via My Hero Mania)

Roblx My Hero Mania has one of the easiest methods to input codes. When players load up the game, they can press the M button to bring up the menu. Once they do this, a bar will appear on the left-hand side of the screen saying “Enter Code Here”. This is where gamers can input their codes so they can stock up on spins.

What is Roblox My Hero Mania?

Spins can be used to gain new powers in Roblox My Hero Mania (Image via My Hero Mania)

Roblox My Hero Mania is a game that borrows characters from the My Hero Academia anime, like other games such as Roblox Naruto War Tycoon. In Roblox My Hero Mania, gamers can acquire spins for a chance to gain new superpowers.

