Roblox My Hero Mania codes (September 2021)

Roblox My Hero Mania fans are in for some good news as there are a bunch of codes available for September 2021.
Roblox My Hero Mania is yet another game that takes inspiration from a popular anime. After only being out for a little over a year, it has gained 260k likes. These new codes will allow games to grab multiple new spins so they can get more OP superpowers.
New codes for the anime-inspired Roblox game
Get ready because there’s a long list of codes for Roblox My Hero Mania for September 2021. The codes in their entirety are as follows:
- The250k: grants players Spins
- 240kCODE: grants players 7 Spins
- 230kcode!: grants players 5 Spins
- likereward1: grants players 2 Spins
- 110kcodeyay: grants players 5 Spins
- plus120k!: grants players 4 Spins
- big130k: grants players 5 Spins
- ultra140k: grants players 5 Spins
- letsgo150k: grants players 5 Spins
- 160ktux: grants players 5 Spins
- zi170k: grants players free Spins
- spinner180k: grants players 5 Spins
- thank220k: grants players 4 Spins
- 210kCODE!: grants players 5 Spins
- goal200k: grants players 10 Spins
- theultra190k: grants players free Spins
There are also several codes that have expired. Those codes are as follows:
- newupdate
- its90k!
- 80kcode!
- 70kalready
- the100k
- FirstCode!
How to input codes into Roblux My Hero Mania
Roblx My Hero Mania has one of the easiest methods to input codes. When players load up the game, they can press the M button to bring up the menu. Once they do this, a bar will appear on the left-hand side of the screen saying “Enter Code Here”. This is where gamers can input their codes so they can stock up on spins.
What is Roblox My Hero Mania?
Roblox My Hero Mania is a game that borrows characters from the My Hero Academia anime, like other games such as Roblox Naruto War Tycoon. In Roblox My Hero Mania, gamers can acquire spins for a chance to gain new superpowers.