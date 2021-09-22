Roblox Original Lifting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

The new September codes are out for Roblox Original Lifting Simulator, one of the more unique games on Roblox.

This game is based on taking an avatar and helping it build muscle. It can be very fun to see a character transform from a scrawny pushover into a ripped juggernaut, especially after lots of leveling up. Thankfully, the codes for this month should make the process much easier.

New codes for Roblox' exercise simulation game

There are quite a number of new codes for Roblox Original Lifting Simulator. These are applicable for the month of September:

strength350: grants players an in-game boost

build340: grants players an in-game boost

330kweights: grants players an in-game boost

320kbuff: grants players an in-game boost

lifting310: grants players an in-game boost

build300: grants players an in-game boost

mrbufflifts: grants players an in-game boost

270kweights: grants players an in-game boost

260kbuff: grants players an in-game boost

250biceps: grants players an in-game boost

secretpet21: grants players a Mr. Buff pet.

As of now, there haven't been any reports of expired codes.

How to input codes into Roblox Original Lifting Simulator

Players can enter the codes here (Image via Man of the Year)

It’s definitely much easier to input codes in Original Lifting Simulator than some other games on Roblox. On the main screen, there should be a bright blue button on the right hand side with the Twitter logo. Players simply need to click on that and type in the codes to get their boosts.

What is Roblox Original Lifting Simulator?

Players of Roblox Original Lifting Simulator have a variety of weights at their disposal (Image via Man of the Year)

Roblox Original Lifting Simulator is, at its core, an exercise simulation game. Developed by Man of the Year, players can use a variety of weights to train their avatar and build muscle. Genes and bloodlines are elements that also play a part in how strong a character can get. Apart from that, players can even battle gods in this game.

