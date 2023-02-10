How to get large pots in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the key elements of Hogwarts Legacy is its flexible equipment customization system. This apparatus not only lets players equip different spells (primary offensive tools) but also allows them to craft and use passive consumables and items, such as potions and herbs, during combat.

Partaking in Herbology is one of the most important parts of being a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Growing different plants and herbs, which can be used to deal damage to enemies or provide a passive buff to players, is one of the most fascinating aspects of the game's combat and gameplay.

However, to grow these plants in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to unlock pots of different sizes in the Room of Requirements. While small pots are easy to come by, large pots can be a bit tricky to find and collect.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain large pots in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the large pots in Hogwarts Legacy

To get a potting table with large pots in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to go to the "Tomes and Scrolls" shop in Hogsmeade. It is accessible after completing the prologue and the first main story mission, "Welcome to Hogwarts."

The Tomes and Scrolls shop is situated on the left side of the Hogsmeade entrance. You can easily identify the shop by a "scroll icon" on the map.

To get a large pot, all you need to do is head inside the store, talk to the vendor, and buy the necessary blueprint. The blueprint for the potting table comes in two sizes:

A potting table with only one large pot, which costs 1,000 credits

A potting table with two large pots, which costs 3,000 credits

Suffice to say, the large pot blueprints don't come cheap. You will need to amass plenty of credits (Galleons) before you even plan of getting the potting table for the Room of Requirements. However, there are plenty of ways in the game for you to make a quick buck.

From main story missions to optional character quests and the hidden chests across the open world of Hogwarts, everything rewards you with a small amount of credit (Galleons). You can also sell unwanted items from your inventory at any of the stores in Hogsmeade in exchange for credits. You can use the credits to buy new equipment, resources, or potting table blueprints.

Once you get the potting table blueprint, you will need to return to the Room of Requirements and craft the potting table with the large pot(s) to use it for growing herbs. It should be noted that crafting anything in the Room of Requirements requires Moonstones, which are easy to come by in the open world.

The potting table with one large pot requires 10 Moonstones to craft, whereas the potting table with two large pots requires 30 Moonstones to craft.

You will need to have at least 30 Moonstones before you start planning on crafting the potting tables. Once the potting table is crafted, you are all set to start growing your herbs and using them during combat in Hogswarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. It is the quintessential role-playing experience fans of the Harry Potter (and the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) novels have been wanting for almost a decade.

Despite being built as an homage to Potterverse fans, Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game at heart. Its progression and gameplay systems are directly influenced by modern open-world action RPGs. Players have complete agency over how they want to experience their journey through the mystical wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to arrive on February 10, 2023. The early access period for Deluxe Edition owners is live on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game will be released on April 4, 2023.

