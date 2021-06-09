How to get free legendary emotes in Free Fire OB28 version

Most players find it difficult to resist the many enticing and exciting emotes available in Free Fire. However, to obtain most of the items, users will have to spend diamonds in one form or another.

Since diamonds need to be purchased with real money and not all users can afford to spend on an in-game currency; they look for alternatives.

Here are some of the ways that players can use to obtain emotes at no cost.

How to get free emotes in Garena Free Fire

Events

McLaren top-up event in Free Fire offers Win and Chill emote

Garena regularly adds numerous top-up events which offer various rewards to players upon purchasing a given number of diamonds. In addition, these often provide a variety of legendary emotes. The rewards obtained from such top-up events are technically free, as users are not required to spend diamonds to purchase them. However, they must use real money to purchase the specified amount of the currency.

Currently the exclusive Win and Chill emote is available in the McLaren top-up, where users need to purchase a total of 500 diamonds. They will also receive a McLaren P1 – Helios for buying 200 diamonds. The event is available until June 15th 2021.

The developers also introduce other events where users have to complete a particular set of tasks for rewards. For example, for the recently concluded FFWS 2021 Singapore, brought in a series of events were added, and one of them included an emote. Also, the live watching rewards had an option for the emotes.

Free diamonds

There are numerous ways to obtain diamonds that can be later used to acquire multiple items, eventually free. Some of the best methods have been listed below:

Google Opinion Rewards

Players can obtain Google Play credit by answering studies (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is a third-party rewards-based program that provides users with Google Play credit for answering short and simple studies and surveys. The frequency and rewards per study will vary depending upon the player. Though it might appear slow, it is one of the easiest and best means for getting diamonds.

Booyah events

Players stand a chance at obtaining rewards by watching live streams

Booyah regularly organizes events and contests, providing players with the opportunity to get various rewards, which occasionally include diamonds and emotes. Since Booyah is a platform by Garena, there is no doubt about its legitimacy. However, it is essential to note that players have to bind their Booyah account with their Free Fire ID.

GPT Apps

Numerous GPT applications reward users for completing specific tasks like answering quizzes, watching videos, and more. These apps often have Google Play gift cards as a checkout method that players can use.

Note: Players are recommended to always go through the Terms and Policies of any third-party application before using them.

